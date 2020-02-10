All apartments in La Presa
9844 Eucalyptus Street

9844 Eucalyptus Street · No Longer Available
Location

9844 Eucalyptus Street, La Presa, CA 91977
La Presa

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Gorgeous 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home With Views! - This massive 3000+ square foot home is a must see. It is located in a quiet neighborhood at the top of Dictionary Hill in Spring Valley overlooking the reservoir. There are multiple balconies with mountain and reservoir views.

Some features of the home include a 3 car garage, custom tile mosaic accents, recessed lighting, fireplaces, spacious and gorgeous kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, crown molding, multiple walk-in closets, his and her sinks, multiple jetted jacuzzi tubs... and more!

There is a fully fenced in backyard convenient for your pet(s). This is a pet friendly home with breed restrictions and a $700 per pet deposit.

We are looking for a 1 year lease with options to renew in the future. To be eligible, you must meet a 2.5x the market rent income requirement, you must have goodstanding credit and NO evictions.

Please call Tyson at 619-847-4178 to schedule your personal tour.

(RLNE5480315)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9844 Eucalyptus Street have any available units?
9844 Eucalyptus Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Presa, CA.
What amenities does 9844 Eucalyptus Street have?
Some of 9844 Eucalyptus Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9844 Eucalyptus Street currently offering any rent specials?
9844 Eucalyptus Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9844 Eucalyptus Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 9844 Eucalyptus Street is pet friendly.
Does 9844 Eucalyptus Street offer parking?
Yes, 9844 Eucalyptus Street offers parking.
Does 9844 Eucalyptus Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9844 Eucalyptus Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9844 Eucalyptus Street have a pool?
No, 9844 Eucalyptus Street does not have a pool.
Does 9844 Eucalyptus Street have accessible units?
No, 9844 Eucalyptus Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9844 Eucalyptus Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 9844 Eucalyptus Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9844 Eucalyptus Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 9844 Eucalyptus Street does not have units with air conditioning.

