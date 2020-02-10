9844 Eucalyptus Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Gorgeous 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home With Views! - This massive 3000+ square foot home is a must see. It is located in a quiet neighborhood at the top of Dictionary Hill in Spring Valley overlooking the reservoir. There are multiple balconies with mountain and reservoir views.



Some features of the home include a 3 car garage, custom tile mosaic accents, recessed lighting, fireplaces, spacious and gorgeous kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, crown molding, multiple walk-in closets, his and her sinks, multiple jetted jacuzzi tubs... and more!



There is a fully fenced in backyard convenient for your pet(s). This is a pet friendly home with breed restrictions and a $700 per pet deposit.



We are looking for a 1 year lease with options to renew in the future. To be eligible, you must meet a 2.5x the market rent income requirement, you must have goodstanding credit and NO evictions.



Please call Tyson at 619-847-4178 to schedule your personal tour.



