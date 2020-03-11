738 Grand Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking internet access

1 Bedroom 1 Bath spacious remodeled condo - Spacious 1 bedroom condo with 2 parking spaces in front. Beautifully remodeled.



Features of the Condo:



-Corner unit

-Only one other unit on the side

-Commercial lie setting great for home office

-Wood flooring

-Newly remodeled

-Dark cherry Wood kitchen cabinets

-Granite countertops

-Refrigerator/gas stove

-Vinyl windows

-Mirror closet doors

-Travertine stone bath enclosure

-2 parking spaces right in front



Qualifications:

-All residents over the age of 18 must apply and be processed for approval

-600 Fico score

-2.5 times rent amount is required with a verifiable combined household income of $3,500

monthly

-Credit/background check



Utilities/Responsibilities:



-Water, sewer and trash are included

-Residents are responsible to pay for SDGE, cable, and internet

-No pets



