Last updated March 11 2020 at 11:31 AM

738 Grand Ave.

738 Grand Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

738 Grand Avenue, La Presa, CA 91977
La Presa

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
1 Bedroom 1 Bath spacious remodeled condo - Spacious 1 bedroom condo with 2 parking spaces in front. Beautifully remodeled.

For more information about this property and a full list of other properties please visit our website: www.sdrentnow.com where you can inquire and apply. Hablamos Espaol!

Features of the Condo:

-Corner unit
-Only one other unit on the side
-Commercial lie setting great for home office
-Wood flooring
-Newly remodeled
-Dark cherry Wood kitchen cabinets
-Granite countertops
-Refrigerator/gas stove
-Vinyl windows
-Mirror closet doors
-Travertine stone bath enclosure
-2 parking spaces right in front

Qualifications:
-All residents over the age of 18 must apply and be processed for approval
-600 Fico score
-2.5 times rent amount is required with a verifiable combined household income of $3,500
monthly
-Credit/background check

Utilities/Responsibilities:

-Water, sewer and trash are included
-Residents are responsible to pay for SDGE, cable, and internet
-No pets

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5431711)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 738 Grand Ave. have any available units?
738 Grand Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Presa, CA.
What amenities does 738 Grand Ave. have?
Some of 738 Grand Ave.'s amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 738 Grand Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
738 Grand Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 738 Grand Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 738 Grand Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Presa.
Does 738 Grand Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 738 Grand Ave. offers parking.
Does 738 Grand Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 738 Grand Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 738 Grand Ave. have a pool?
No, 738 Grand Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 738 Grand Ave. have accessible units?
No, 738 Grand Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 738 Grand Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 738 Grand Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 738 Grand Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 738 Grand Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
