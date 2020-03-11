738 Grand Ave.

Amenities
1 Bedroom 1 Bath spacious remodeled condo - Spacious 1 bedroom condo with 2 parking spaces in front. Beautifully remodeled.
For more information about this property and a full list of other properties please visit our website: www.sdrentnow.com where you can inquire and apply. Hablamos Espaol!
Features of the Condo:
-Corner unit
-Only one other unit on the side
-Commercial lie setting great for home office
-Wood flooring
-Newly remodeled
-Dark cherry Wood kitchen cabinets
-Granite countertops
-Refrigerator/gas stove
-Vinyl windows
-Mirror closet doors
-Travertine stone bath enclosure
-2 parking spaces right in front
Qualifications:
-All residents over the age of 18 must apply and be processed for approval
-600 Fico score
-2.5 times rent amount is required with a verifiable combined household income of $3,500
monthly
-Credit/background check
Utilities/Responsibilities:
-Water, sewer and trash are included
-Residents are responsible to pay for SDGE, cable, and internet
-No pets
(RLNE5431711)