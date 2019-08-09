All apartments in La Presa
Home
/
La Presa, CA
/
552 Carlsbad St
Last updated August 9 2019 at 1:33 PM

552 Carlsbad St

552 Carlsbad Street · No Longer Available
Location

552 Carlsbad Street, La Presa, CA 91977
La Presa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Beautiful Upgraded 4B/2BA House w/ 4 Car Garage, Yard & A/C! - AVAILABLE NOW!

Beautifully upgraded 4B/2BA house available for lease in Spring Valley featuring approximately 1800 SF of living space. This great property boasts:
-Front yard w/ grass & just renovated back yard w/ low maintenance artificial turf, playset, large patio great for entertaining, storage shed & jacuzzi provided as-is!
-Driveway plus HUGE double-sized garage that can easily fit 4 cars!
-Spacious living room upon entering leads to large family room
-Gorgeous upgraded kitchen w/ island, custom cabinets & all dark stainless steel appliances!
-Central A/C & heat throughout the property
-Ceiling fans in every room of the home
-Bright guest bedrooms--one w/ french doors leading to family room
-Master bedroom w/ fireplace & large closet
-Full bathroom in hallway & shared jack-and-jill bathroom w/ stall shower

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
- A ?co-signer will be considered ?if? applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co?-?sign?e?rs need to complete a full application. Co?-?sign?e?rs must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date
- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $2775
- WASHER/DRYER: W/D hook ups in garage
- A/C: Yes
- PET RESTRICTIONS: Two pets max considered for additional $40 monthly pet rent per pet

-PET SCREENING: If applying with a dog or cat, submit a separate application for your pet. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF Note: This screening process has a non-refundable fee of $20.

If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF

- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KhqrZMmJlsU
- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: Spring Valley
- FLOORING: Laminate & carpet
- PARKING: Garage and driveway
- PROPERTY TYPE: House
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant responsible for all utilities
- GARDENER INCLUDED: No
- YARD: Yes
- YEAR BUILT: 1960

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: As-is items: under cabinet kitchen lights, sail shade cover, outdoor fire pit, spa. Spa is drained and landlord will not fill or maintain it.
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

(RLNE5061151)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 552 Carlsbad St have any available units?
552 Carlsbad St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Presa, CA.
What amenities does 552 Carlsbad St have?
Some of 552 Carlsbad St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 552 Carlsbad St currently offering any rent specials?
552 Carlsbad St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 552 Carlsbad St pet-friendly?
Yes, 552 Carlsbad St is pet friendly.
Does 552 Carlsbad St offer parking?
Yes, 552 Carlsbad St offers parking.
Does 552 Carlsbad St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 552 Carlsbad St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 552 Carlsbad St have a pool?
No, 552 Carlsbad St does not have a pool.
Does 552 Carlsbad St have accessible units?
No, 552 Carlsbad St does not have accessible units.
Does 552 Carlsbad St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 552 Carlsbad St has units with dishwashers.
Does 552 Carlsbad St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 552 Carlsbad St has units with air conditioning.
