552 Carlsbad St

Beautifully upgraded 4B/2BA house available for lease in Spring Valley featuring approximately 1800 SF of living space. This great property boasts:

-Front yard w/ grass & just renovated back yard w/ low maintenance artificial turf, playset, large patio great for entertaining, storage shed & jacuzzi provided as-is!

-Driveway plus HUGE double-sized garage that can easily fit 4 cars!

-Spacious living room upon entering leads to large family room

-Gorgeous upgraded kitchen w/ island, custom cabinets & all dark stainless steel appliances!

-Central A/C & heat throughout the property

-Ceiling fans in every room of the home

-Bright guest bedrooms--one w/ french doors leading to family room

-Master bedroom w/ fireplace & large closet

-Full bathroom in hallway & shared jack-and-jill bathroom w/ stall shower



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

- A ?co-signer will be considered ?if? applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co?-?sign?e?rs need to complete a full application. Co?-?sign?e?rs must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves

- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date

- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $2775

- WASHER/DRYER: W/D hook ups in garage

- A/C: Yes

- PET RESTRICTIONS: Two pets max considered for additional $40 monthly pet rent per pet



-PET SCREENING: If applying with a dog or cat, submit a separate application for your pet. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF Note: This screening process has a non-refundable fee of $20.



If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF



- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KhqrZMmJlsU

HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION

- AREA INFORMATION: Spring Valley

- FLOORING: Laminate & carpet

- PARKING: Garage and driveway

- PROPERTY TYPE: House

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant responsible for all utilities

- GARDENER INCLUDED: No

- YARD: Yes

- YEAR BUILT: 1960



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year

- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: As-is items: under cabinet kitchen lights, sail shade cover, outdoor fire pit, spa. Spa is drained and landlord will not fill or maintain it.

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



