La Presa, CA
359 Maria Ave
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

359 Maria Ave

359 Maria Avenue · No Longer Available
La Presa
Location

359 Maria Avenue, La Presa, CA 91977
La Presa

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
new construction
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
on-site laundry
new construction
Description

Beautiful and upgraded new construction home with stunning views!! New construction home! This three bedroom and three full Bath, Mediterranean style home, has stunning views of the Sweetwater reservoir. Individual energy efficient heating and cooling systems in each room. The master bathroom has a separate shower and a large jacuzzi tub ,and there is a massive walk-in closet in master bedroom. Upgraded carpet and Italian tile flooring through out, fireplace at living room, custom made cabinets throughout the house with granite counter tops. Spacious laundry room with storage. This home is walking distance to Elementary School, easy access to freeways & shopping centers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 359 Maria Ave have any available units?
359 Maria Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Presa, CA.
What amenities does 359 Maria Ave have?
Some of 359 Maria Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 359 Maria Ave currently offering any rent specials?
359 Maria Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 359 Maria Ave pet-friendly?
No, 359 Maria Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Presa.
Does 359 Maria Ave offer parking?
No, 359 Maria Ave does not offer parking.
Does 359 Maria Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 359 Maria Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 359 Maria Ave have a pool?
No, 359 Maria Ave does not have a pool.
Does 359 Maria Ave have accessible units?
No, 359 Maria Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 359 Maria Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 359 Maria Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 359 Maria Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 359 Maria Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
