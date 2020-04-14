1625 Canyon Rd

Amenities
Canyon Park Apartments - Property Id: 219907
WE ARE ACCEPTING SECTION 8 with a CREDIT SCORE OF 650 OR HIGHER.
We have a very spacious 2 bedrooms with1 bath apartment. Large private patio. Its a great family environment. The unit has been remodeled with a brand new stove included. One parking space available. All utilities are included except for electricity and gas.
The building has a Pool and laundry facilities on site. We are located near Sweetwater Lane community park, schools, and public libraries. We also have convenient freeway access to 125 & 94 freeways and public transportation.
Did I mention that we are Pet-friendly!
Call or text Tim for an appointment (213) 842-9104 to view.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/219907
