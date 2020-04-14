All apartments in La Presa
Find more places like 1625 Canyon Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Presa, CA
/
1625 Canyon Rd
Last updated April 14 2020 at 4:50 PM

1625 Canyon Rd

1625 Canyon Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
La Presa
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1625 Canyon Road, La Presa, CA 91977
La Presa

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Canyon Park Apartments - Property Id: 219907

WE ARE ACCEPTING SECTION 8 with a CREDIT SCORE OF 650 OR HIGHER.

We have a very spacious 2 bedrooms with1 bath apartment. Large private patio. Its a great family environment. The unit has been remodeled with a brand new stove included. One parking space available. All utilities are included except for electricity and gas.

The building has a Pool and laundry facilities on site. We are located near Sweetwater Lane community park, schools, and public libraries. We also have convenient freeway access to 125 & 94 freeways and public transportation.

Did I mention that we are Pet-friendly!

Call or text Tim for an appointment (213) 842-9104 to view.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/219907
Property Id 219907

(RLNE5530634)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1625 Canyon Rd have any available units?
1625 Canyon Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Presa, CA.
What amenities does 1625 Canyon Rd have?
Some of 1625 Canyon Rd's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1625 Canyon Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1625 Canyon Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1625 Canyon Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1625 Canyon Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1625 Canyon Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1625 Canyon Rd offers parking.
Does 1625 Canyon Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1625 Canyon Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1625 Canyon Rd have a pool?
Yes, 1625 Canyon Rd has a pool.
Does 1625 Canyon Rd have accessible units?
No, 1625 Canyon Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1625 Canyon Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1625 Canyon Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1625 Canyon Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1625 Canyon Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

La Presa 2 BedroomsLa Presa 3 Bedrooms
La Presa Apartments with BalconyLa Presa Apartments with Hardwood Floors
La Presa Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CAPoway, CA
Santee, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CASolana Beach, CACoronado, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
Palomar CollegeSan Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College