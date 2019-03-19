Amenities

1527 San Miguel Ave. Available 02/18/19 The House with the BEST View! - Tenant Planet is proud to present this 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, a gem of a home in the heart of Spring Valley. This house view speaks for itself, with views of the Sweet Water Reservoir, all of Spring Valley, and Coronado Island. The kitchen has been completely renovated. The master bedroom has been remodeled to make it bigger and it offers a jacuzzi bathtub! This home will not last long!



Please apply to our FREE application in order to view it.



No Section 8 or Pets, Please.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4642234)