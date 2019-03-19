All apartments in La Presa
1527 San Miguel Ave.

1527 San Miguel Avenue
Location

1527 San Miguel Avenue, La Presa, CA 91977
La Presa

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
1527 San Miguel Ave. Available 02/18/19 The House with the BEST View! - Tenant Planet is proud to present this 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, a gem of a home in the heart of Spring Valley. This house view speaks for itself, with views of the Sweet Water Reservoir, all of Spring Valley, and Coronado Island. The kitchen has been completely renovated. The master bedroom has been remodeled to make it bigger and it offers a jacuzzi bathtub! This home will not last long!

Please apply to our FREE application in order to view it.

No Section 8 or Pets, Please.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4642234)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1527 San Miguel Ave. have any available units?
1527 San Miguel Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Presa, CA.
Is 1527 San Miguel Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1527 San Miguel Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1527 San Miguel Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1527 San Miguel Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 1527 San Miguel Ave. offer parking?
No, 1527 San Miguel Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 1527 San Miguel Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1527 San Miguel Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1527 San Miguel Ave. have a pool?
No, 1527 San Miguel Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1527 San Miguel Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1527 San Miguel Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1527 San Miguel Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1527 San Miguel Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1527 San Miguel Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1527 San Miguel Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
