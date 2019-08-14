8261 Somerdale

Amenities

Extremely Spacious 4 Bed La Palma Home For Rent! - This is an immaculate and spacious home, in a very nice and well kept neighborhood. Very quiet street, 2 blocks from elementary school, lots of parks nearby and great freeway access.



Features:



- 4 Bedrooms (3 upstairs, one downstairs. Downstairs bed has slider to backyard)

- 3 Bathrooms (2 upstairs and 1 downstairs, upstairs bathrooms have dual sinks)

- 2,222 sq. ft. of living space

- 4,840 sq. ft. lot

- 3 car garage with automatic opener, with some shelving and storage

- Dual pane windows throughout

- Central AC/Heat

- Water softener

- Appliances (refrigerator, stove top, double oven, dishwasher, washer, dryer, garage refrigerator)

- Large living room with brick fireplace

- Spacious dining room and kitchen with recessed lighting and custom cabinets (slider and french doors to back from dining)

- Brand new flooring in kitchen and entry way, like new plush carpet

- Custom interior paint with scraped ceilings throughout

- Very nice custom wood dual front doors

- Mirrored closet doors in bedrooms with some built in closet organizers

- Plantation shutters and window covers

- Lovely backyard with covered patio

- Gorgeous brick hardscape front and back yards

- Covered patio in front yard

- Automatic sprinkler system front and back yard

* Gardener included in the rent

* $300 pet deposit per pet

* $100 pet rent per month, per pet



If you would like to schedule a time to view this property, please call or text:



Kevin Jamison

Watkins Property Management

714-614-1759



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5076879)