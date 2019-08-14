All apartments in La Palma
Last updated August 14 2019 at 9:25 AM

8261 Somerdale

8261 Somerdale Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8261 Somerdale Lane, La Palma, CA 90623
La Palma

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Extremely Spacious 4 Bed La Palma Home For Rent! - This is an immaculate and spacious home, in a very nice and well kept neighborhood. Very quiet street, 2 blocks from elementary school, lots of parks nearby and great freeway access.

Features:

- 4 Bedrooms (3 upstairs, one downstairs. Downstairs bed has slider to backyard)
- 3 Bathrooms (2 upstairs and 1 downstairs, upstairs bathrooms have dual sinks)
- 2,222 sq. ft. of living space
- 4,840 sq. ft. lot
- 3 car garage with automatic opener, with some shelving and storage
- Dual pane windows throughout
- Central AC/Heat
- Water softener
- Appliances (refrigerator, stove top, double oven, dishwasher, washer, dryer, garage refrigerator)
- Large living room with brick fireplace
- Spacious dining room and kitchen with recessed lighting and custom cabinets (slider and french doors to back from dining)
- Brand new flooring in kitchen and entry way, like new plush carpet
- Custom interior paint with scraped ceilings throughout
- Very nice custom wood dual front doors
- Mirrored closet doors in bedrooms with some built in closet organizers
- Plantation shutters and window covers
- Lovely backyard with covered patio
- Gorgeous brick hardscape front and back yards
- Covered patio in front yard
- Automatic sprinkler system front and back yard
* Gardener included in the rent
* $300 pet deposit per pet
* $100 pet rent per month, per pet

If you would like to schedule a time to view this property, please call or text:

Kevin Jamison
Watkins Property Management
714-614-1759

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5076879)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8261 Somerdale have any available units?
8261 Somerdale doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Palma, CA.
What amenities does 8261 Somerdale have?
Some of 8261 Somerdale's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8261 Somerdale currently offering any rent specials?
8261 Somerdale is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8261 Somerdale pet-friendly?
Yes, 8261 Somerdale is pet friendly.
Does 8261 Somerdale offer parking?
Yes, 8261 Somerdale offers parking.
Does 8261 Somerdale have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8261 Somerdale offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8261 Somerdale have a pool?
No, 8261 Somerdale does not have a pool.
Does 8261 Somerdale have accessible units?
No, 8261 Somerdale does not have accessible units.
Does 8261 Somerdale have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8261 Somerdale has units with dishwashers.
Does 8261 Somerdale have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8261 Somerdale has units with air conditioning.
