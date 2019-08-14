8261 Somerdale

Amenities
Extremely Spacious 4 Bed La Palma Home For Rent! - This is an immaculate and spacious home, in a very nice and well kept neighborhood. Very quiet street, 2 blocks from elementary school, lots of parks nearby and great freeway access.
Features:
- 4 Bedrooms (3 upstairs, one downstairs. Downstairs bed has slider to backyard)
- 3 Bathrooms (2 upstairs and 1 downstairs, upstairs bathrooms have dual sinks)
- 2,222 sq. ft. of living space
- 4,840 sq. ft. lot
- 3 car garage with automatic opener, with some shelving and storage
- Dual pane windows throughout
- Central AC/Heat
- Water softener
- Appliances (refrigerator, stove top, double oven, dishwasher, washer, dryer, garage refrigerator)
- Large living room with brick fireplace
- Spacious dining room and kitchen with recessed lighting and custom cabinets (slider and french doors to back from dining)
- Brand new flooring in kitchen and entry way, like new plush carpet
- Custom interior paint with scraped ceilings throughout
- Very nice custom wood dual front doors
- Mirrored closet doors in bedrooms with some built in closet organizers
- Plantation shutters and window covers
- Lovely backyard with covered patio
- Gorgeous brick hardscape front and back yards
- Covered patio in front yard
- Automatic sprinkler system front and back yard
* Gardener included in the rent
* $300 pet deposit per pet
* $100 pet rent per month, per pet
If you would like to schedule a time to view this property, please call or text:
Kevin Jamison
Watkins Property Management
714-614-1759
No Cats Allowed
