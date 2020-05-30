All apartments in La Palma
8062 Woodglen Circle

Location

8062 Woodglen Circle, La Palma, CA 90623
La Palma

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Enjoy this remodeled, 4 bedroom house and make it your new home! Remodel includes: new laminate flooring, fresh interior paint, remodeled kitchen with quartz countertops, white kitchen cabinets, subway tile backsplash and new bathrooms. Great floor plan with a formal dining area, spacious living and family room with all bedrooms on the second floor. Use your imagination to utilize the large bonus room with a vaulted ceiling. Plenty of natural light throughout the home. Large backyard, perfect for family gatherings and BBQs. Convenient location that's within walking distance to Coffee Bean, Walmart, Kennedy High School and within minutes to the 91 freeway. Pets are welcome. The house is currently tenant occupied and will be available for showings after May 11th.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8062 Woodglen Circle have any available units?
8062 Woodglen Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Palma, CA.
What amenities does 8062 Woodglen Circle have?
Some of 8062 Woodglen Circle's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8062 Woodglen Circle currently offering any rent specials?
8062 Woodglen Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8062 Woodglen Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 8062 Woodglen Circle is pet friendly.
Does 8062 Woodglen Circle offer parking?
Yes, 8062 Woodglen Circle offers parking.
Does 8062 Woodglen Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8062 Woodglen Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8062 Woodglen Circle have a pool?
No, 8062 Woodglen Circle does not have a pool.
Does 8062 Woodglen Circle have accessible units?
No, 8062 Woodglen Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 8062 Woodglen Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 8062 Woodglen Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8062 Woodglen Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 8062 Woodglen Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

