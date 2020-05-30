8062 Woodglen Circle

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated bbq/grill

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

Enjoy this remodeled, 4 bedroom house and make it your new home! Remodel includes: new laminate flooring, fresh interior paint, remodeled kitchen with quartz countertops, white kitchen cabinets, subway tile backsplash and new bathrooms. Great floor plan with a formal dining area, spacious living and family room with all bedrooms on the second floor. Use your imagination to utilize the large bonus room with a vaulted ceiling. Plenty of natural light throughout the home. Large backyard, perfect for family gatherings and BBQs. Convenient location that's within walking distance to Coffee Bean, Walmart, Kennedy High School and within minutes to the 91 freeway. Pets are welcome. The house is currently tenant occupied and will be available for showings after May 11th.