Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities accessible carport doorman on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Upgraded single story house with full driveway and 2 car garage. Just remodeled with quartz counters in kitchen, new stove and double ovens, new sink. Bathrooms remodeled with new quartz counters, sinks, and vanities, new shower in master bedroom. Durable vinyl plank flooring and brand new paint! Has a breakfast nook in the kitchen, a dining room, and a separate family room with fireplace.