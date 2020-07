Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful remodeled 3 bedroom property in La Palma, located off of Houston & Moody, next to the city of Cerritos. The flooring throughout is beautiful hardwood. The kitchen has been completely remodeled with new cabinetry, glass tile back splash, updated counter tops, stainless steel appliances and recessed lighting.