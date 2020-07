Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

GREAT GATED COMMUNITY NEW PAINT THROYHOUT WHOLE INTERIOR HOUSE. WOOD LIKE TILE FLOOR LIVING COZY FIRE PLACE IN LIVING ROOM. THE STAIR AND TWO BEDROOMS ALL WOOD FLOOR. NICE HARDWOOD CABINET WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOP, BRIGHT AND AIRY, COZY PRIVATE PATIO & TWO CAR ATTACHED GARAGE, LAUNDRY HOOK UP IN GARAGE, CENTRAL A/C, KENNEDY HIGH, WALKER JR. HIGH, OXFORD HIGH, VERY CONVIENET LOCATION TO SHOPPING, SCHOOLS AND FREEWAY.