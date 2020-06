Amenities

dishwasher garage bbq/grill microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home that will be available July 1st. 2020 for new lease. This home is located in one of La Mirada's best areas. Two car detached garage with plenty of parking. Conveniently located near schools, parks and shopping. Nicely landscaped and ready for your barbecues.