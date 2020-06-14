Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 1:36 PM

244 Apartments for rent in La Cañada Flintridge, CA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for La Cañada Flintridge renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier ... Read Guide >

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
La Cañada Flintridge
1 Unit Available
4308 Hayman Avenue
4308 Hayman Avenue, La Cañada Flintridge, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,700
2978 sqft
Sitting at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac in the Descanso area of La Canada Flintridge, is a gracious 1949 home that sits on a 12,186 square foot flat lot.
Results within 1 mile of La Cañada Flintridge
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
La Crescenta-Montrose
4 Units Available
Hillside Village Apartments
4343 Ocean View Blvd, La Crescenta-Montrose, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,700
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Hillside Village Apartments, located in the foothills, nestled between San Gabriel and Verdugo Mountains in the beautiful bedroom-community of Montrose, just north of Glendale.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Linda Vista
1 Unit Available
1375 Chamberlin Rd
1375 Chamberlain Rd, Pasadena, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,700
2149 sqft
1375 Chamberlin Rd Available 06/20/20 Three Bedroom Home in Pasadena, CA! - Rent $4,700 Security Deposit $4,700 3 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms 1,880 Sq Ft Owner pays only for gardener and pest control Hardwood floors Granite Counter tops Large Balcony off

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Verdugo Woodlands
1 Unit Available
2108 El Arbolita Drive
2108 El Arbolita Drive, Glendale, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,630
2281 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Chevy Chase
1 Unit Available
1534 Belleau Road
1534 Belleau Road, Glendale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,995
2136 sqft
Beautiful home in the Chevy Chase Country Club neighborhood. The home sits on a large corner lot with over 2100 square feet of living space and a private back yard with a spa/jacuzzi.
Results within 5 miles of La Cañada Flintridge
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 01:29pm
South Pasadena
3 Units Available
Terraces at South Pasadena
410 Raymondale Dr, South Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,945
750 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Terraces at South Pasadena in South Pasadena. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
$
Verdugo Viejo
6 Units Available
Prado
201 W Fairview Ave, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,906
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,822
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,967
1190 sqft
Close to Glenoaks Boulevard and the Ventura Freeway. Secure living community with patio/balcony, pool, hot tub and 24-hour gym. Apartments include patio/balcony, fully equipped kitchen, hardwood floors and lots of closet space.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
Downtown Pasadena
4 Units Available
Acappella Pasadena
145 Chestnut St, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,188
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,564
1041 sqft
Close to I-210 and Memorial Park. Comfortable apartments with carpet, bathtub and hardwood flooring. Game room, garage, pool table and courtyard all available to guests. Recently renovated throughout.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Downtown Pasadena
40 Units Available
Theo
289 North El Molino Avenue, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,490
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,245
1175 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
City Center
36 Units Available
Altana
540 N Central Ave, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,085
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,310
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,090
1386 sqft
New community with concierge service. Units have hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and extra storage. Residents have access to pool, hot tub, gym and business center. Dog- and cat-friendly.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Vineyard
41 Units Available
Next on Lex
275 W Lexington Dr, Glendale, CA
Studio
$2,190
739 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,350
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,490
1069 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Vineyard
4 Units Available
Legendary Glendale
300 N Central Ave, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments with spacious designs and wood flooring. Community includes a rooftop sky deck and swimming pool with spa. Easy access to Brand Boulevard and Central Avenue. Close to Los Angeles Zoo.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Vineyard
18 Units Available
Onyx Glendale
313 West California Ave, Glendale, CA
Studio
$2,050
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,338
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,417
1143 sqft
The convenience of downtown Glendale, with walking distance to shopping, dining and entertainment. Between Central and Pacific avenues. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Clubhouse, grills, hot tub and pool.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:11pm
City Center
25 Units Available
Modera Glendale
600 N Central Ave, Glendale, CA
Studio
$2,171
796 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,272
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,040
1073 sqft
Contemporary apartments just minutes from the expansive Griffith Park. Community highlights include a shuffleboard, yoga studio and cyber cafe. Easy access to I-5. Close to Elysian Park.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Downtown Pasadena
17 Units Available
Avalon Del Mar Station
265 S Arroyo Pkwy, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$1,815
765 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,085
893 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,586
1230 sqft
Studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments in the beating heart of Pasadena, convenient to shopping, restaurants, Del Mar Metro station and Central Park. All units offer in-unit laundry and spacious walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Verdugo Viejo
15 Units Available
Avalon Glendale
1137 N Central Ave, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,155
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,784
1212 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,590
1512 sqft
Units are modern and spacious with granite countertops and in-unit laundry facilities. Tenants have access to community amenities including bike storage, garden and 24-hour gym. Convenient location in a very walkable neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Downtown Pasadena
5 Units Available
eaves Old Town Pasadena
350 E Del Mar Blvd, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$2,013
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,063
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Central Park and right on East Del Mar Boulevard. Spacious floor plans in the heart of Old Town Pasadena. Master bedrooms with walk-in closets, fireplaces and cable included. Pool. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
South Lake
4 Units Available
AVA Pasadena
385 S Catalina Ave, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,405
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,640
945 sqft
Residence features hardwood floors and bright walls. Upgraded apartments also feature walk-in closets and extra storage. Tenants have access to a gym and pool. Community is conveniently located near East Del Mar Boulevard.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:43pm
$
City Center
28 Units Available
AMLI Lex on Orange
321 N Orange St, Glendale, CA
Studio
$2,055
690 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,184
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,490
1176 sqft
Easy walk to award-winning Glendale restaurants and shopping, while remaining quiet and peaceful. Brand new apartments with high-end appliances and finishes. Outdoor yoga deck, rooftop pet park and VIP lounge overlooking pool courtyard.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
Downtown Pasadena
16 Units Available
The Hudson Apartments, a Greystar Elan Community
678 E Walnut St, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$1,866
558 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,513
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,072
1139 sqft
Located in the Playhouse District and close to Colorado Blvd. Luxury homes feature laundry facilities, walk-in closets and a modern kitchen with appliances. Swimming pool, carport and maintenance available to residents.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Downtown Pasadena
31 Units Available
Trio
44 N Madison Ave, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$1,852
794 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,156
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,701
1227 sqft
Short walk to Old Town or Lake Avenue. On-site amenities include a pool, clubhouse, 24-hour gym and grill area. Pet-friendly property. Walk-in closets and hardwood floors available.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Downtown Pasadena
19 Units Available
City Place
801 E Walnut St, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,310
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,975
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,465
1240 sqft
Minutes from I-210. Upscale, modern design with open floor plan. Pet-friendly. On-site amenities such as conference room, pool and media room. Smoke-free and green community. In-unit laundry, fireplaces, hardwood floors and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
South Lake
4 Units Available
San Pasqual
975 San Pasqual St, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,944
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,135
1300 sqft
We offer spacious one and two bedroom floor plans here at San Pasqual Apartments in Pasadena, CA featuring private patios or balconies, refrigerators, electric range, dishwasher, microwave, walk-in closets and ceiling fans in select homes.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Downtown Pasadena
23 Units Available
Terraces at Paseo Colorado
375 E Green St, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$1,875
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,970
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
974 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments located a stone's throw away from Paseo Colorado Shopping Village. Spacious floor plans with hardwood flooring, walk-in closets, high ceilings. Community amenities include hobby rooms, a business center, and a state-of-the-art fitness center.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in La Cañada Flintridge, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for La Cañada Flintridge renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

