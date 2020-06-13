Apartment List
/
CA
/
la canada flintridge
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:18 AM

105 Apartments for rent in La Cañada Flintridge, CA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often com... Read Guide >

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
La Cañada Flintridge
1 Unit Available
4308 Hayman Avenue
4308 Hayman Avenue, La Cañada Flintridge, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,700
2978 sqft
Sitting at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac in the Descanso area of La Canada Flintridge, is a gracious 1949 home that sits on a 12,186 square foot flat lot.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
La Cañada Flintridge
1 Unit Available
1634 Orange Tree Lane
1634 Orange Tree Lane, La Cañada Flintridge, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
550 sqft
Showing by appointment only email Paul.Barnes@compass.com for showings-Cozy one-bedroom one-bath guest house approximately 550SF in La Canada close to Descanso Garden, Memorial Park, Hiking Trails, Weekend Farmer's Markets, Restaurants, and Shopping.
Results within 1 mile of La Cañada Flintridge
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
La Crescenta-Montrose
4 Units Available
Hillside Village Apartments
4343 Ocean View Blvd, La Crescenta-Montrose, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,700
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Hillside Village Apartments, located in the foothills, nestled between San Gabriel and Verdugo Mountains in the beautiful bedroom-community of Montrose, just north of Glendale.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
La Crescenta-Montrose
1 Unit Available
1941 Waltonia Drive
1941 Waltonia Drive, La Crescenta-Montrose, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,695
1785 sqft
Welcome to Waltonia Dr where this fantastic 3-bedroom, 2.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Verdugo Woodlands
1 Unit Available
2108 El Arbolita Drive
2108 El Arbolita Drive, Glendale, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,630
2281 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Linda Vista
1 Unit Available
1375 Chamberlin Rd
1375 Chamberlain Rd, Pasadena, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,700
2149 sqft
1375 Chamberlin Rd Available 06/20/20 Three Bedroom Home in Pasadena, CA! - Rent $4,700 Security Deposit $4,700 3 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms 1,880 Sq Ft Owner pays only for gardener and pest control Hardwood floors Granite Counter tops Large Balcony off

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Verdugo Woodlands
1 Unit Available
1935 Alpha Rd Unit 318
1935 Alpha Road, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,925
689 sqft
Nestled in the Alpha Terrace Community in Glendale is a charming Condo featuring One bedroom, One bathroom and 1 assigned parking spot with storage space.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Montrose Verdugo City
1 Unit Available
4031 Ramsdell Avenue
4031 Ramsdell Avenue, Glendale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1100 sqft
Showings will start first week of May! Situated in La Crescenta resides a wonderful unit with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Inside find sleek flooring with thick baseboard moldings throughout.
Results within 5 miles of La Cañada Flintridge
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:23am
$
City Center
8 Units Available
Vestalia Glendale
515 W Broadway, Glendale, CA
Studio
$2,158
667 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,257
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,184
1149 sqft
Capture the life worthwhile at Vestalia Glendale! Slide into the resort-style pool and spa with pool-side cabanas. Center yourself at outdoor yoga and meditation spaces. Breath easy at the rooftop, open air sundeck.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:19am
City Center
26 Units Available
Modera Glendale
600 N Central Ave, Glendale, CA
Studio
$2,186
796 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,288
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,040
1073 sqft
Contemporary apartments just minutes from the expansive Griffith Park. Community highlights include a shuffleboard, yoga studio and cyber cafe. Easy access to I-5. Close to Elysian Park.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:04am
$
City Center
28 Units Available
AMLI Lex on Orange
321 N Orange St, Glendale, CA
Studio
$2,055
690 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,184
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,490
1176 sqft
Easy walk to award-winning Glendale restaurants and shopping, while remaining quiet and peaceful. Brand new apartments with high-end appliances and finishes. Outdoor yoga deck, rooftop pet park and VIP lounge overlooking pool courtyard.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
Downtown Pasadena
33 Units Available
Avila
75 W Walnut, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$2,243
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,315
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,648
1192 sqft
Nestled against the mountains of sunny Pasadena, Avila is moments away from bustling shops, lively cafes, eclectic art galleries and lush parks.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Vineyard
19 Units Available
Onyx Glendale
313 West California Ave, Glendale, CA
Studio
$2,050
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,338
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,192
1143 sqft
The convenience of downtown Glendale, with walking distance to shopping, dining and entertainment. Between Central and Pacific avenues. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Clubhouse, grills, hot tub and pool.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
Downtown Pasadena
11 Units Available
Residences at Westgate
168 West Green Street, Pasadena, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,106
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,060
1402 sqft
A modern, spacious community with a stunning, resort-like pool, underground parking and a fitness center. Dog stations provided. In the center of Pasadena. Vaulted ceilings and mountain views in each home.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Pasadena
19 Units Available
City Place
801 E Walnut St, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,310
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,975
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,465
1240 sqft
Minutes from I-210. Upscale, modern design with open floor plan. Pet-friendly. On-site amenities such as conference room, pool and media room. Smoke-free and green community. In-unit laundry, fireplaces, hardwood floors and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Vineyard
41 Units Available
Next on Lex
275 W Lexington Dr, Glendale, CA
Studio
$2,190
739 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,350
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,490
1069 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Pasadena
31 Units Available
Trio
44 N Madison Ave, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$1,852
794 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,156
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,701
1227 sqft
Short walk to Old Town or Lake Avenue. On-site amenities include a pool, clubhouse, 24-hour gym and grill area. Pet-friendly property. Walk-in closets and hardwood floors available.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
South Lake
5 Units Available
San Pasqual
975 San Pasqual St, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,934
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,120
1300 sqft
We offer spacious one and two bedroom floor plans here at San Pasqual Apartments in Pasadena, CA featuring private patios or balconies, refrigerators, electric range, dishwasher, microwave, walk-in closets and ceiling fans in select homes.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Vineyard
4 Units Available
Legendary Glendale
300 N Central Ave, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments with spacious designs and wood flooring. Community includes a rooftop sky deck and swimming pool with spa. Easy access to Brand Boulevard and Central Avenue. Close to Los Angeles Zoo.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
Vineyard
15 Units Available
The Harrison
318 West Wilson Ave, Glendale, CA
Studio
$1,962
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,571
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,217
1061 sqft
Boutique apartments with designer finishes and open layouts. Community includes a rooftop terrace, pool and game room. Near shopping and dining at Glendale Galleria. Minutes from all the fun of Griffith Park.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
City Center
3 Units Available
Eleve
200 E Broadway, Glendale, CA
Studio
$1,997
484 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,677
1125 sqft
Downtown Glendale luxury-style homes with stainless steel appliances, wood-grain flooring, in-home washer/dryer, granite counter tops. Pet-friendly, with dog park, sauna, hot tub, two spas, 24-hour gym. Skydeck with panoramic views. Near I-5 and 134 freeways.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Pasadena
40 Units Available
Theo
289 North El Molino Avenue, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,490
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,245
1175 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Pasadena
6 Units Available
Arpeggio Pasadena
325 Cordova St, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,090
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,561
1066 sqft
Arpeggio Apartments in Pasadena, CA sets the standard for luxury living. We offer spacious one and two-bedroom floor plans making it easy to find the apartment perfect for your lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
City Center
36 Units Available
Altana
540 N Central Ave, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,085
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,315
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,090
1386 sqft
New community with concierge service. Units have hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and extra storage. Residents have access to pool, hot tub, gym and business center. Dog- and cat-friendly.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in La Cañada Flintridge, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for La Cañada Flintridge renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

La Cañada Flintridge 3 BedroomsLa Cañada Flintridge Apartments with Balcony
La Cañada Flintridge Apartments with GarageLa Cañada Flintridge Apartments with Parking
La Cañada Flintridge Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
Burbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CACastaic, CADiamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CAAltadena, CA
Compton, CATopanga, CATemple City, CAMontebello, CASignal Hill, CAWalnut, CAWest Carson, CAPalos Verdes Estates, CAMalibu, CARolling Hills Estates, CADuarte, CAEl Segundo, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts