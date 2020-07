Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

FULLY Furnished 2Beds & 2Baths Backyard GUEST HOUSE ONLY! NOT included utilities. Included furniture,tennis court & pool. Very Private!! Tucked away in the beautiful mountains of La Canada is this stunning modern french style, private gated estate with tennis court and swimming pool. Fully remodeled and expanded in 2013, Beautiful mountain & tree view from living room and bedrooms. Perfect for entertainment is the Patio Area, 2car parking space. La Canada Schools.