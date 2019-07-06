5649 Bramblewood Road

Amenities

Welcome to this exemplary estate showcasing the unobstructed panoramic city & golf course views for Lease. Enter the 2-story home through the foyer with dual curved wrought iron staircase & vaulted ceilings & a rush of natural light. This generously proportioned home offers 4 beds & a bonus room & 4 baths.The upper level features 3 graciously sized bedrooms that are accessible to a large deck,a perfect spot to admire the city views. Rejuvenate downstairs in the master suite & enjoy the wonderful open flowing floor-plan. A state-of-the-art chef's kitchen that flows into a family room offers a large center island,cabinetry space,appliances & granite counters. This home personifies the ideal La Canada style home that compliments the formal&casual living rooms that lend to seamless entertaining. A cozy fireplace, wet bar & large windows looking out at the stunning views. Relish the luxury & privacy in this meticulously expansive&outdoor space with your own private golf lessons or simply enjoy a swim in the infinity style pool. Convenient attached two car garage, indoor laundry room with linen closets, guest powder room&more! This home sits well back from the street & accommodates a long private driveway. Located in the Blue Ribbon La Canada school district