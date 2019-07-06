All apartments in La Cañada Flintridge
Last updated July 6 2019 at 9:53 AM

5649 Bramblewood Road

5649 Bramblewood Road · No Longer Available
Location

5649 Bramblewood Road, La Cañada Flintridge, CA 91011
La Cañada Flintridge

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Welcome to this exemplary estate showcasing the unobstructed panoramic city & golf course views for Lease. Enter the 2-story home through the foyer with dual curved wrought iron staircase & vaulted ceilings & a rush of natural light. This generously proportioned home offers 4 beds & a bonus room & 4 baths.The upper level features 3 graciously sized bedrooms that are accessible to a large deck,a perfect spot to admire the city views. Rejuvenate downstairs in the master suite & enjoy the wonderful open flowing floor-plan. A state-of-the-art chef's kitchen that flows into a family room offers a large center island,cabinetry space,appliances & granite counters. This home personifies the ideal La Canada style home that compliments the formal&casual living rooms that lend to seamless entertaining. A cozy fireplace, wet bar & large windows looking out at the stunning views. Relish the luxury & privacy in this meticulously expansive&outdoor space with your own private golf lessons or simply enjoy a swim in the infinity style pool. Convenient attached two car garage, indoor laundry room with linen closets, guest powder room&more! This home sits well back from the street & accommodates a long private driveway. Located in the Blue Ribbon La Canada school district

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5649 Bramblewood Road have any available units?
5649 Bramblewood Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Cañada Flintridge, CA.
What amenities does 5649 Bramblewood Road have?
Some of 5649 Bramblewood Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5649 Bramblewood Road currently offering any rent specials?
5649 Bramblewood Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5649 Bramblewood Road pet-friendly?
No, 5649 Bramblewood Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Cañada Flintridge.
Does 5649 Bramblewood Road offer parking?
Yes, 5649 Bramblewood Road offers parking.
Does 5649 Bramblewood Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5649 Bramblewood Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5649 Bramblewood Road have a pool?
Yes, 5649 Bramblewood Road has a pool.
Does 5649 Bramblewood Road have accessible units?
No, 5649 Bramblewood Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5649 Bramblewood Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5649 Bramblewood Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 5649 Bramblewood Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5649 Bramblewood Road does not have units with air conditioning.
