5610 Stardust Rd

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Immaculate Estate in La Canada Hills! - Contemporary home with stunning canyon and sunset views from almost every room. Open floor plan with large living room, dining area and den with floor-to-ceiling windows, which face West and lead to a private outside patio. Spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinetry, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and a lot of natural light from all directions. The large master suite has a sliding door leading to the private patio and the bedroom also features an en-suite master bath. Bathrooms have both been recently upgraded with new tile flooring and fixtures. Large 2-car garage with abundant storage and washer/dryer hookups.



GPM

REALTOR - CA DRE 01995788



(RLNE4419120)