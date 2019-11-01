All apartments in La Cañada Flintridge
Home
/
La Cañada Flintridge, CA
/
5610 Stardust Rd
Last updated November 1 2019 at 3:17 AM

5610 Stardust Rd

5610 Stardust Road · No Longer Available
Location

5610 Stardust Road, La Cañada Flintridge, CA 91011
La Cañada Flintridge

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Immaculate Estate in La Canada Hills! - Contemporary home with stunning canyon and sunset views from almost every room. Open floor plan with large living room, dining area and den with floor-to-ceiling windows, which face West and lead to a private outside patio. Spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinetry, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and a lot of natural light from all directions. The large master suite has a sliding door leading to the private patio and the bedroom also features an en-suite master bath. Bathrooms have both been recently upgraded with new tile flooring and fixtures. Large 2-car garage with abundant storage and washer/dryer hookups.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5610 Stardust Rd have any available units?
5610 Stardust Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Cañada Flintridge, CA.
What amenities does 5610 Stardust Rd have?
Some of 5610 Stardust Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5610 Stardust Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5610 Stardust Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5610 Stardust Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 5610 Stardust Rd is pet friendly.
Does 5610 Stardust Rd offer parking?
Yes, 5610 Stardust Rd offers parking.
Does 5610 Stardust Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5610 Stardust Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5610 Stardust Rd have a pool?
No, 5610 Stardust Rd does not have a pool.
Does 5610 Stardust Rd have accessible units?
No, 5610 Stardust Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5610 Stardust Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 5610 Stardust Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5610 Stardust Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5610 Stardust Rd has units with air conditioning.
