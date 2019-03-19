All apartments in La Cañada Flintridge
4541 Alveo Road

4541 Alveo Road
Location

4541 Alveo Road, La Cañada Flintridge, CA 91011
La Cañada Flintridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Available for immediate occupancy!Wonderful 3 BR 2 full BA La Canada Flintridge home located in a quiet neighborhood close to LCHS, JPL and recreation fields & trails. Sleek and modern kitchen with built-in refrig/freezer, electric cooktop & oven, microwave and breakfast bar. Adjacent den opens to terraced backyard. Living Room w/fireplace and Dining Area enjoy large picture windows that let in the morning light.Master suite features a spa tub, separate shower, walk-in closet and French doors opening to patio.2 other bedrooms share a full bath w/marble tile countertopsHardwood floors, central heat/air, automatic sprinklers, solar tube skylights, 2-car detached garage with automatic sectional door.Landlord pays water and gardener service. Tenant pays all other utilities and up to $50 for any repairs per occurrence.Newer washer & dryer are included without warranty. 1 cat is permitted but no smokers.Landlord would look favorably at a multi-year lease but 1 year term acceptable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
limit: 1
Parking Details: Garage lot.

