4541 Alveo Road

Available for immediate occupancy!Wonderful 3 BR 2 full BA La Canada Flintridge home located in a quiet neighborhood close to LCHS, JPL and recreation fields & trails. Sleek and modern kitchen with built-in refrig/freezer, electric cooktop & oven, microwave and breakfast bar. Adjacent den opens to terraced backyard. Living Room w/fireplace and Dining Area enjoy large picture windows that let in the morning light.Master suite features a spa tub, separate shower, walk-in closet and French doors opening to patio.2 other bedrooms share a full bath w/marble tile countertopsHardwood floors, central heat/air, automatic sprinklers, solar tube skylights, 2-car detached garage with automatic sectional door.Landlord pays water and gardener service. Tenant pays all other utilities and up to $50 for any repairs per occurrence.Newer washer & dryer are included without warranty. 1 cat is permitted but no smokers.Landlord would look favorably at a multi-year lease but 1 year term acceptable.