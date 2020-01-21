4465 Gould Avenue

Amenities

A La Canada Flintridge Lease! This stunning Mediterranean Revival Home sits on a 35,274-SqFt lot & features a gated entry with an extended circular driveway, an open spacious lawn & a double door entry. Inside find a formal foyer with a beautifully crafted staircase that showcases a custom mural overlooking the indoor pond. Rooms includes a formal living, dining & a family room. There is a gourmet styled kitchen with granite countertops/backsplash, built-in stainless-steel appliances & a center Island. All bathrooms are well-lit, & the bedrooms are spacious. The Master bedroom is more of a Retreat where you have a private balcony, a cozy fireplace, a large a walk-in closet & a luxurious hotel styled bathroom. Details in the home include sleek flooring, baseboard & crown moldings, pillar columns, large arched windows that illuminate the rooms with natural sunlight, along with recessed lighting, decorative windows & soaring high ceilings. Expansive estate like grounds that features lush landscaping, a pool with a waterfalling spa & a large open patio! The back yard also includes a 2-car garage attached to a pool house, complete with a spiraling staircase that takes you up to a rooftop patio. Part of the Blue-Ribbon La Canada Flintridge School District.