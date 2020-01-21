All apartments in La Cañada Flintridge
Last updated January 21 2020

4465 Gould Avenue

4465 Gould Avenue
Location

4465 Gould Avenue, La Cañada Flintridge, CA 91011
La Cañada Flintridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
A La Canada Flintridge Lease! This stunning Mediterranean Revival Home sits on a 35,274-SqFt lot & features a gated entry with an extended circular driveway, an open spacious lawn & a double door entry. Inside find a formal foyer with a beautifully crafted staircase that showcases a custom mural overlooking the indoor pond. Rooms includes a formal living, dining & a family room. There is a gourmet styled kitchen with granite countertops/backsplash, built-in stainless-steel appliances & a center Island. All bathrooms are well-lit, & the bedrooms are spacious. The Master bedroom is more of a Retreat where you have a private balcony, a cozy fireplace, a large a walk-in closet & a luxurious hotel styled bathroom. Details in the home include sleek flooring, baseboard & crown moldings, pillar columns, large arched windows that illuminate the rooms with natural sunlight, along with recessed lighting, decorative windows & soaring high ceilings. Expansive estate like grounds that features lush landscaping, a pool with a waterfalling spa & a large open patio! The back yard also includes a 2-car garage attached to a pool house, complete with a spiraling staircase that takes you up to a rooftop patio. Part of the Blue-Ribbon La Canada Flintridge School District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4465 Gould Avenue have any available units?
4465 Gould Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Cañada Flintridge, CA.
What amenities does 4465 Gould Avenue have?
Some of 4465 Gould Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4465 Gould Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4465 Gould Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4465 Gould Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4465 Gould Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Cañada Flintridge.
Does 4465 Gould Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4465 Gould Avenue offers parking.
Does 4465 Gould Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4465 Gould Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4465 Gould Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4465 Gould Avenue has a pool.
Does 4465 Gould Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4465 Gould Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4465 Gould Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4465 Gould Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 4465 Gould Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4465 Gould Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
