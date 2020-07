Amenities

Conveniently located close to schools and town, this beautiful 4 bedroom, 3-1/2 bathroom home has been tastefully remodeled throughout the years. Enjoy entertaining and everyday living in this great floor plan with easy flow to the outdoors. The custom designed kitchen with center island with seating as well as breakfast nook is the hub of the home that opens to the backyard patio and grassy backyard and large family room with vaulted ceiling. There is also a formal dining room and living room with fireplace. There are 2 master suites with lots of closet space and updated bathrooms (one is currently being remodeled) and the other two bedrooms share a hallway bathroom with a shower/tub combination and lots of storage. There is also a separate laundry room and mudroom area off of the garage. Home is located in the award winning La Canada Unified School District. Don't miss out on this one!