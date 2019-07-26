343 Corona Drive

Amenities

Wonderful panoramic view home in award-wining La Canada School District. Sit out by the pool and enjoy the city and mountain views. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. The den has a wet bar and leads out to the pool area as do the dining and living rooms. The house sits at the end of a private gated drive and has a 3 car garage and plenty of parking next to the house.