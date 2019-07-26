All apartments in La Cañada Flintridge
Location

343 Corona Drive, La Cañada Flintridge, CA 91011
La Cañada Flintridge

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
Wonderful panoramic view home in award-wining La Canada School District. Sit out by the pool and enjoy the city and mountain views. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. The den has a wet bar and leads out to the pool area as do the dining and living rooms. The house sits at the end of a private gated drive and has a 3 car garage and plenty of parking next to the house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

