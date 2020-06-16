1634 Orange Tree Lane

Amenities

Showing by appointment only email Paul.Barnes@compass.com for showings-Cozy one-bedroom one-bath guest house approximately 550SF in La Canada close to Descanso Garden, Memorial Park, Hiking Trails, Weekend Farmer's Markets, Restaurants, and Shopping. Owners live in the main house and are very quiet and clean, looking for the same. You will have access to the back yard and fruit trees, one covered parking space and patio area in front of the guest home. No pets. Utilities and Wifi included. Guidelines for Covid 19- https://drive.google.com/file/d/1B_Xyg8Clo-Nwp_2vtwQbM6lWPsvySMHs/view