1354 Green Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

A lovely traditional home situated on a beautiful tree lined dead-end street near the cul-de-sac. This well-maintained 4-bedroom 3 bath home has a spacious living room and dining area with an additional room off the kitchen. The kitchen has granite counter tops, ample cabinet spaces, and a spacious breakfast area. The family room makes for a wonderful play room for the kids or a nice place to watch movies or your favorite sporting events. There is a nice office overlooking the back yard. The master suite is located off of the living room and has a French balcony with a view of the beautiful back yard. Two additional rooms are located down the same hall as the master while the 4th bedroom located near the kitchen and has its own three-quarter bath. The pergola and fireplace in the back coupled with the large grassy area, multiple fruit trees, and vegetation provide a wonderful space for playing with the family or entertaining friends.