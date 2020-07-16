All apartments in Kern County
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:11 AM

4116 AVE COOLIDGE

4116 Eve Street · (310) 804-9207
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

4116 Eve Street, Kern County, CA 93307
Rexland Acres

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,800

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1020 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful 2 BR home on a quaint tree-lined street in prime Culver City with a den that can be used as an additional bedroom or home office. Updated in 2013 with hardwood floors, Solatubes that create beautifully sun-drenched spaces, tankless water heater, copper plumbing, and high end fixtures and finishes throughout. Graciously-proportioned kitchen complete with Caesarstone countertops, solid wood Omega cabinets, dual sink and newer appliances. Two bedrooms with ample natural light, A.C and deluxe Pella triple glazed windows and built-in black-out shades in the larger bedroom. Bonus Den area opens to the dining patio and grassy backyard hedged for privacy. Unfurnished - tenant has choice of hardwood or newer carpet. Fantastic location, close to local shops and restaurants, hip Mar Vista Farmers Market, convenient 10, 405 and 90 freeway access and zoned for award winning Culver City School District. Available August 1st, see private remarks for details. Welcome Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4116 AVE COOLIDGE have any available units?
4116 AVE COOLIDGE has a unit available for $4,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4116 AVE COOLIDGE have?
Some of 4116 AVE COOLIDGE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4116 AVE COOLIDGE currently offering any rent specials?
4116 AVE COOLIDGE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4116 AVE COOLIDGE pet-friendly?
No, 4116 AVE COOLIDGE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kern County.
Does 4116 AVE COOLIDGE offer parking?
Yes, 4116 AVE COOLIDGE offers parking.
Does 4116 AVE COOLIDGE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4116 AVE COOLIDGE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4116 AVE COOLIDGE have a pool?
No, 4116 AVE COOLIDGE does not have a pool.
Does 4116 AVE COOLIDGE have accessible units?
No, 4116 AVE COOLIDGE does not have accessible units.
Does 4116 AVE COOLIDGE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4116 AVE COOLIDGE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4116 AVE COOLIDGE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4116 AVE COOLIDGE does not have units with air conditioning.
