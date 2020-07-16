4116 AVE COOLIDGE

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautiful 2 BR home on a quaint tree-lined street in prime Culver City with a den that can be used as an additional bedroom or home office. Updated in 2013 with hardwood floors, Solatubes that create beautifully sun-drenched spaces, tankless water heater, copper plumbing, and high end fixtures and finishes throughout. Graciously-proportioned kitchen complete with Caesarstone countertops, solid wood Omega cabinets, dual sink and newer appliances. Two bedrooms with ample natural light, A.C and deluxe Pella triple glazed windows and built-in black-out shades in the larger bedroom. Bonus Den area opens to the dining patio and grassy backyard hedged for privacy. Unfurnished - tenant has choice of hardwood or newer carpet. Fantastic location, close to local shops and restaurants, hip Mar Vista Farmers Market, convenient 10, 405 and 90 freeway access and zoned for award winning Culver City School District. Available August 1st, see private remarks for details. Welcome Home!