Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

19193 Arosa

19193 Arosa Road · No Longer Available
Location

19193 Arosa Road, Kern County, CA 93561

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 5 Bedroom with Views of Brite Lake - Wow!!! Built in 2012, on 5 usable acres, this custom home has everything that you would expect in a top of the line home. The open floor plan was designed to capture the beautiful views that surround this property. The kitchen features a 5 burner gas range, 2 ovens, 2 dishwashers, 2 sinks, a microwave, under cabinet lighting, good counter space, plenty of cabinets and a large walk-in pantry. The living room opens up to a large covered patio that extends your entertainment area. There are fireplaces in both the living room and master bedroom. The master bath has a jetted tub, large shower, double sinks, its own washer and dryer and walk-in closet with organizer. The home also has an oversized 4 car garage. Applications must be submitted prior to scheduling a viewing appointment. Shown by appointment only. Please do not walk the property as there is an alarm that is police monitored.

Applications are available online at www.TehachapiForRent.com or at our office at 20693 Highway 202 (behind Frosty King).

Our "temporary Coronavirus" business hours are:
10:00 - 2:00 Monday - Friday

(RLNE5713158)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19193 Arosa have any available units?
19193 Arosa doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kern County, CA.
What amenities does 19193 Arosa have?
Some of 19193 Arosa's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19193 Arosa currently offering any rent specials?
19193 Arosa is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19193 Arosa pet-friendly?
No, 19193 Arosa is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kern County.
Does 19193 Arosa offer parking?
Yes, 19193 Arosa offers parking.
Does 19193 Arosa have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19193 Arosa offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19193 Arosa have a pool?
No, 19193 Arosa does not have a pool.
Does 19193 Arosa have accessible units?
No, 19193 Arosa does not have accessible units.
Does 19193 Arosa have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19193 Arosa has units with dishwashers.
Does 19193 Arosa have units with air conditioning?
No, 19193 Arosa does not have units with air conditioning.
