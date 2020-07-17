19193 Arosa

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 5 Bedroom with Views of Brite Lake - Wow!!! Built in 2012, on 5 usable acres, this custom home has everything that you would expect in a top of the line home. The open floor plan was designed to capture the beautiful views that surround this property. The kitchen features a 5 burner gas range, 2 ovens, 2 dishwashers, 2 sinks, a microwave, under cabinet lighting, good counter space, plenty of cabinets and a large walk-in pantry. The living room opens up to a large covered patio that extends your entertainment area. There are fireplaces in both the living room and master bedroom. The master bath has a jetted tub, large shower, double sinks, its own washer and dryer and walk-in closet with organizer. The home also has an oversized 4 car garage. Applications must be submitted prior to scheduling a viewing appointment. Shown by appointment only. Please do not walk the property as there is an alarm that is police monitored.



Applications are available online at www.TehachapiForRent.com or at our office at 20693 Highway 202 (behind Frosty King).



Our "temporary Coronavirus" business hours are:

10:00 - 2:00 Monday - Friday



(RLNE5713158)