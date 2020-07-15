All apartments in Kensington
Find more places like 114 Saint Albans Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kensington, CA
/
114 Saint Albans Road
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

114 Saint Albans Road

114 Saint Alban's Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

114 Saint Alban's Road, Kensington, CA 94708

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Pending! Spacious 5 Bedroom Kensington Home - We are proud to present for lease a spacious and charming 5 bedroom, 3 bath home in Kensington. This three-story home sits on a 6,000 square foot lot and offers 3,530 square feet of living space and breathtaking views of the Bay. Simple home details bring a touch of elegance in the living and formal dining rooms. Large picture windows provide great natural lighting and hardwood floors run throughout the living area. The dine-in kitchen has been tastefully upgraded with stainless steel appliances. A family room and vintage full bath are located on the main level. Upstairs is a gorgeous multi-level master suite with seating area and private balcony access. A large master bathroom provides double sinks and a separate shower and bath for relaxation. The remaining bedrooms are large and well lit and share the third bathroom. A large balcony offers a barbecue and space for al fresco dining.
Amenities include:
Balconies
Fireplace
Fenced-in Yard
Bay Views
Close to Tilden Park and shops on Arlington Avenue
https://www.areavibes.com/kensington-ca/livability/
https://www.niche.com/places-to-live/kensington-contra-costa-ca/
https://www.ebparks.org/parks/tilden/

Terms:
Minimum One Year Lease
Tenant Responsible for All Utilities
Renter's Insurance Required
This is a Non-Smoking Property
Pet's Negotiable

Contact:
Martin Chan
DRE# 01400871
or Bonita Chinn

510-584-9078
Rentals@discoinvest.com
www.discoinvest.com
Discovery Investments
DRE# 01911108

(RLNE5874894)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 114 Saint Albans Road have any available units?
114 Saint Albans Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kensington, CA.
What amenities does 114 Saint Albans Road have?
Some of 114 Saint Albans Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 114 Saint Albans Road currently offering any rent specials?
114 Saint Albans Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 114 Saint Albans Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 114 Saint Albans Road is pet friendly.
Does 114 Saint Albans Road offer parking?
No, 114 Saint Albans Road does not offer parking.
Does 114 Saint Albans Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 114 Saint Albans Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 114 Saint Albans Road have a pool?
No, 114 Saint Albans Road does not have a pool.
Does 114 Saint Albans Road have accessible units?
No, 114 Saint Albans Road does not have accessible units.
Does 114 Saint Albans Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 114 Saint Albans Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 114 Saint Albans Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 114 Saint Albans Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Sonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CA
Walnut Creek, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CASan Leandro, CAFairfield, CALivermore, CAAlbany, CAEl Cerrito, CARichmond, CASan Pablo, CAOrinda, CAEmeryville, CA
Pinole, CAHercules, CAPiedmont, CAAlameda, CALafayette, CAMartinez, CATiburon, CABenicia, CAVallejo, CASan Rafael, CAPleasant Hill, CASausalito, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-Berkeley