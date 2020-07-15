114 Saint Albans Road

Amenities
Pending! Spacious 5 Bedroom Kensington Home - We are proud to present for lease a spacious and charming 5 bedroom, 3 bath home in Kensington. This three-story home sits on a 6,000 square foot lot and offers 3,530 square feet of living space and breathtaking views of the Bay. Simple home details bring a touch of elegance in the living and formal dining rooms. Large picture windows provide great natural lighting and hardwood floors run throughout the living area. The dine-in kitchen has been tastefully upgraded with stainless steel appliances. A family room and vintage full bath are located on the main level. Upstairs is a gorgeous multi-level master suite with seating area and private balcony access. A large master bathroom provides double sinks and a separate shower and bath for relaxation. The remaining bedrooms are large and well lit and share the third bathroom. A large balcony offers a barbecue and space for al fresco dining.
Amenities include:
Balconies
Fireplace
Fenced-in Yard
Bay Views
Close to Tilden Park and shops on Arlington Avenue
Terms:
Minimum One Year Lease
Tenant Responsible for All Utilities
Renter's Insurance Required
This is a Non-Smoking Property
Pet's Negotiable
