114 Saint Albans Road

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

Pending! Spacious 5 Bedroom Kensington Home - We are proud to present for lease a spacious and charming 5 bedroom, 3 bath home in Kensington. This three-story home sits on a 6,000 square foot lot and offers 3,530 square feet of living space and breathtaking views of the Bay. Simple home details bring a touch of elegance in the living and formal dining rooms. Large picture windows provide great natural lighting and hardwood floors run throughout the living area. The dine-in kitchen has been tastefully upgraded with stainless steel appliances. A family room and vintage full bath are located on the main level. Upstairs is a gorgeous multi-level master suite with seating area and private balcony access. A large master bathroom provides double sinks and a separate shower and bath for relaxation. The remaining bedrooms are large and well lit and share the third bathroom. A large balcony offers a barbecue and space for al fresco dining.

Amenities include:

Balconies

Fireplace

Fenced-in Yard

Bay Views

Close to Tilden Park and shops on Arlington Avenue

Terms:

Minimum One Year Lease

Tenant Responsible for All Utilities

Renter's Insurance Required

This is a Non-Smoking Property

Pet's Negotiable



Contact:

Martin Chan

DRE# 01400871

or Bonita Chinn



510-584-9078

Rentals@discoinvest.com

www.discoinvest.com

Discovery Investments

DRE# 01911108



