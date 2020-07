Amenities

Detached studio cottage. Furnished all new double-wide hide-a-bed sofa, apt sized stove w/oven, and combo A/C & heater split unit. Your own private back yard, where you're permitted to plant a garden, as well as use of mutual patio w/main house. Quiet, pleasant location 2 miles from town in Whispering Pines situated on knoll with trees, lilacs and other native shrubbery. All utilities included in rent except for your own TV and internet connections.