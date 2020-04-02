All apartments in Jamul
Find more places like 3157 Fair Oaks Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jamul, CA
/
3157 Fair Oaks Dr
Last updated April 2 2020 at 5:03 PM

3157 Fair Oaks Dr

3157 Fair Oaks Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3157 Fair Oaks Drive, Jamul, CA 91978
Jamul

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
*Just Reduced!* Beautifully Upgraded 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home For Rent! - Cute and cottage like! This one bedroom and one bathroom detached home features a two car attached garage and laminate wood flooring throughout. The kitchen is very upgraded with granite counter tops, stainless appliances, and white cabinets. The living room features a stone fireplace and opens up into a bright bonus room. The house sits on a gated property and has a large yard and nice patio. Pets considered.

DRE 01197438

(RLNE5447023)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3157 Fair Oaks Dr have any available units?
3157 Fair Oaks Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jamul, CA.
What amenities does 3157 Fair Oaks Dr have?
Some of 3157 Fair Oaks Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3157 Fair Oaks Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3157 Fair Oaks Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3157 Fair Oaks Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3157 Fair Oaks Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3157 Fair Oaks Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3157 Fair Oaks Dr offers parking.
Does 3157 Fair Oaks Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3157 Fair Oaks Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3157 Fair Oaks Dr have a pool?
No, 3157 Fair Oaks Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3157 Fair Oaks Dr have accessible units?
No, 3157 Fair Oaks Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3157 Fair Oaks Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3157 Fair Oaks Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3157 Fair Oaks Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3157 Fair Oaks Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CATemecula, CA
Encinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CASolana Beach, CACoronado, CARancho San Diego, CALa Presa, CA
Bonita, CAAlpine, CABostonia, CAWinter Gardens, CAImperial Beach, CARamona, CARancho Santa Fe, CADel Mar, CALake San Marcos, CAFallbrook, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College