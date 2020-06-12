All apartments in Ione
Find more places like 31 E Main St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ione, CA
/
31 E Main St
Last updated June 12 2020 at 7:29 AM

31 E Main St

31 East Main Street · (209) 223-1222
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

31 East Main Street, Ione, CA 95640

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1584 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
LEASE PENDING: PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE OCCUPANTS!! DOING SO COULD LIMIT YOUR ABILITY TO RENT THIS HOME!!
This charming 2 bdrm, 1 bath, 2 story 1584 sq ft home sits right in downtown Ione. It has original wood floors and carpeting throughout, updated stainless steel appliances in kitchen, landscaping including in rent, one bedroom downstairs, one bedroom up. Brand new tile flooring in kitchen and laundry. This 1930's home has some unique charm with it's built in cabinets/drawers. Home comes with one car garage and gated parking area. A MUST SEE!!

Smoking of any substance is prohibited on the entire property. One small dog negotiable with an increased deposit of $300 added to the base security deposit noted on listing (up to the maximum security deposit permitted by law which is 2X the monthly rent for non-furnished properties & 3X the monthly rent for furnished properties or if tenant has water furniture or fish tank). Owner requires tenant to carry renter's insurance throughout tenancy. Cost depends on the value of tenants personal property. Base cost begins around $120/year and can typically be paid monthly.

Information for this listing is deemed to be reliable but not guaranteed and should be independently verified. The owner/agent is not making any warranties or representations concerning any of the details or availability. Listing details are subject to change without notice.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31 E Main St have any available units?
31 E Main St has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 31 E Main St have?
Some of 31 E Main St's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31 E Main St currently offering any rent specials?
31 E Main St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31 E Main St pet-friendly?
Yes, 31 E Main St is pet friendly.
Does 31 E Main St offer parking?
Yes, 31 E Main St does offer parking.
Does 31 E Main St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31 E Main St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31 E Main St have a pool?
No, 31 E Main St does not have a pool.
Does 31 E Main St have accessible units?
No, 31 E Main St does not have accessible units.
Does 31 E Main St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31 E Main St has units with dishwashers.
Does 31 E Main St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 31 E Main St has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 31 E Main St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sacramento, CARoseville, CAElk Grove, CACitrus Heights, CAArden-Arcade, CARocklin, CAFolsom, CADavis, CAStockton, CATracy, CARancho Cordova, CACarmichael, CA
Antelope, CAWest Sacramento, CAEl Dorado Hills, CAFair Oaks, CAOrangevale, CAManteca, CAJackson, CACameron Park, CALodi, CAPlacerville, CAGold River, CAGranite Bay, CA
Rosemont, CALa Riviera, CAFlorin, CANorth Highlands, CAFoothill Farms, CAParkway, CAAuburn, CANorth Auburn, CALincoln, CALathrop, CARipon, CASonora, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-SacramentoUniversity of the Pacific
Sacramento City CollegeSierra College
William Jessup University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity