31 E Main St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

LEASE PENDING: PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE OCCUPANTS!! DOING SO COULD LIMIT YOUR ABILITY TO RENT THIS HOME!!

This charming 2 bdrm, 1 bath, 2 story 1584 sq ft home sits right in downtown Ione. It has original wood floors and carpeting throughout, updated stainless steel appliances in kitchen, landscaping including in rent, one bedroom downstairs, one bedroom up. Brand new tile flooring in kitchen and laundry. This 1930's home has some unique charm with it's built in cabinets/drawers. Home comes with one car garage and gated parking area. A MUST SEE!!



Smoking of any substance is prohibited on the entire property. One small dog negotiable with an increased deposit of $300 added to the base security deposit noted on listing (up to the maximum security deposit permitted by law which is 2X the monthly rent for non-furnished properties & 3X the monthly rent for furnished properties or if tenant has water furniture or fish tank). Owner requires tenant to carry renter's insurance throughout tenancy. Cost depends on the value of tenants personal property. Base cost begins around $120/year and can typically be paid monthly.



