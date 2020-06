Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard pool hot tub tennis court

LEASED 12/1/19 - 2/29/20 **Delightful, inviting condo has vaulted ceilings in living room & both bedrooms which enhance the feeling of spaciousness. Offered TURNKEY FURNISHED. Nicely decorated. Sliders from dining area & master bedroom out to large west patio which is enclosed. There will be queen beds in both bedrooms. Ceiling fans in living room & master bedroom. TV's in living room & master bedroom. Entry courtyard is enclosed and has awning for shade. Association pool/spa are a short walk...golf, lighted tennis, pro shop & restaurant are near by. ***HOA will allow 30+ day rentals only.