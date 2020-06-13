Apartment List
264 Apartments for rent in Indian Wells, CA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with r... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
76850 Sandpiper Drive
76850 Sandpiper Drive, Indian Wells, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2250 sqft
Available May 1 to September 30 2019 $3000. Oct.1 to Dec.30 2019 $4000.( Rented Feb. March April 2020 $5500.) Available Jan. 1 2020 $5500. This remarkable seasonal rental is what you are looking for.

1 Unit Available
75635 Painted Desert Drive
75635 Painted Desert Drive, Indian Wells, CA
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
3116 sqft
The owners sparred no expense on this beautiful MID Century Indian Wells remodel. Three luxurious bedrooms and bathrooms, living room, bar, dining, and family room all compliment open floor plan living. Gourmet kitchen went thru a full remodel also.

1 Unit Available
45878 Algonquin Circle
45878 Algonquin Circle, Indian Wells, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2399 sqft
Summer rate advertised is available now. Nov thru Dec. 25 2020 is $6k and after Apr 15, 2020. Relax in Indian Wells this season. Close to El Paseo all the shopping and restaurants you could want. Stunning location in Dorado Villas.

1 Unit Available
45315 Vista Santa Rosa
45315 Vista Santa Rosa, Indian Wells, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2208 sqft
This property located behind a guard gate brings all the benefits of being an Indian Wells resident at a great price! Enjoy outside living as you enjoy your back patio just a few steps away from the community pool with lush landscaping, built in BBQ

1 Unit Available
77341 Sky Mesa Lane
77341 Sky Messa Lane, Indian Wells, CA
3 Bedrooms
$8,500
2587 sqft
This wonderful home sits on a spacious 12,000 sf lot with pretty views of the southern mountain tops. Mature landscaping with citrus trees and rose garden. Spacious patio with built in BBQ. Tropical pool and spa.

1 Unit Available
76795 Robin Drive
76795 Robin Drive, Indian Wells, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1776 sqft
Back on the market! Wonderful, spacious, 2 bedroom, 2 bath unfurnished Sandpiper condo in Indian Wells Country Club.

1 Unit Available
46634 Mountain Cove Drive Drive
46634 Mountain Cove Dr, Indian Wells, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,950
1464 sqft
****Your perfect vacation home in the desert! Located in Indian Wells behind the gates of Mountain Cove with stunning views of the golf course and mountains! Pool is just steps away to make this your best summer/winter yet! 2 bed/ 2 bath 2 car

1 Unit Available
46568 Arapahoe
46568 Arapahoe, Indian Wells, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1446 sqft
Available June 1st to October 31, 2019 for $1795/mo. November & December $3100/mo. January rent is $3400/mo. Rented for February thru June 2020. Nicely furnished 2 BD/2BA home located in Mountain Cove gated community.

1 Unit Available
45420 Delgado Drive
45420 Delgado Drive, Indian Wells, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
2546 sqft
Wonderful 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath condo conveniently located in beautiful Indian Wells Country Club. This popular Bergheer floor plan has two master bedroom suites, one with king bed, fireplace and sitting area, another with queen bed and private bath.

1 Unit Available
76298 Via Montelena
76298 Via Montelena, Indian Wells, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2362 sqft
Rented through 12-30 2020. Offered unfurnished at $4500.00per month for year lease.Beautifully upgraded 2362 SF of Interior living, 9148 SF lot size, with 3 bed, 3.5 bath home built in 2005 in desirable, gated Indian Wells community of Montelena.

1 Unit Available
45590 Appian Way
45590 Appian Way, Indian Wells, CA
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
3217 sqft
Beautiful designer furnished Ministrelli semi-custom home with spectacular triple fairway and south mountain views has 3 Beds, 3.5 Baths includes spacious guest casita.

1 Unit Available
75407 Montecito Drive
75407 Montecito Drive, Indian Wells, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
3201 sqft
Lease, unfurnished, $3200/month beginning August 1st! (Home is for sale, too - Owner will carry with good credit and 20% down.) Classic Indian Wells pool home! Comfortable & spacious 3BR/3 BA home with over 3200 sq.ft.

Desert Horizons
1 Unit Available
44850 Oro Grande Circle
44850 Oro Grande Circle, Indian Wells, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
2813 sqft
Spectacular seasonal lease in prestigious Desert Horizons Country Club. Making memories on vacation will be easy in this turnkey home that was remodeled in first class fashion.

Desert Horizons
1 Unit Available
75780 Vista Del Rey
75780 Vista Del Rey, Indian Wells, CA
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
2644 sqft
Available for 2021 season~ Extraordinary location with unparalleled Santa Rosa Mountain views overlooking multiple fairways & lakefront setting offered at Desert Horizons CC in prestigious Indian Wells! The gated courtyard welcomes you into this

Desert Horizons
1 Unit Available
75577 Desert Horizons Drive
75577 Desert Horizons Drive, Indian Wells, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
2413 sqft
Available for the 2021 Season. Beautiful South Mountain & Fairway views! Enter through your gated courtyard into this lovely Furnished home which offers 3 Bedrooms, 3 Baths.
Verified

2 Units Available
Mediterra
43100 Palm Royale Dr, La Quinta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,520
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments feature in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and private patios. Swimming pool and fitness center. Clubhouse for entertaining guests. Secure garage. Pet-friendly community for cats and dogs.

1 Unit Available
73455 Boxthorn Lane
73455 Boxthorn Lane, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2221 sqft
This fabulous home is in the very exclusive, guard-gated Ironwood Country Club! Enjoy the Desert lifestyle just minutes from El Paseo Shopping, restaurants and more! Relax at the crystal clear community pool, just steps from the private patio,

Oasis Country Club
1 Unit Available
42207 Omar Place
42207 Omar Place, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1139 sqft
Gorgeous,upgraded 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo on the 7th fairway of the Oasis Country Club. Breathtaking, panoramic, mountain, lake and golf course views.

1 Unit Available
73735 Jasmine Place
73735 Jasmine Place, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
2917 sqft
What a view! What do they say Location Location Location and here it is. The moment you open the door to this special home all you see is the view! But look closer and here is what you will find.

Oasis Country Club
1 Unit Available
76915 Turendot Street
76915 Turendot Street, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
1350 sqft
BOOKED Jan 1, 2020 - March 31, 2020. Available all other dates. $3900/ Month Lease rate.

1 Unit Available
49941 Calle Estrella
49941 Calle Estrella, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,850
1591 sqft
Welcome to the beautiful world famous La Quinta Resort! Private cul-de-sac, end unit location with SOUTH patio Santa Rosa Mountain views. This remodeled and authentic Spanish style home has three bedrooms and two baths.

1 Unit Available
43376 Cook Street
43376 Cook Street, Palm Desert, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
947 sqft
This turnkey furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bath rental is located in charming Palm Lake, this coveted East-facing single-level condo (with no one above) has been totally remodeled and is move-in ready.

Shadow Mountain Golf Estates
1 Unit Available
73780 Grapevine Street
73780 Grapevine Street, Palm Desert, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,988
3220 sqft
This Attractive 5-bedroom 4-bath home with over 3000 square feet of living space is located just south of El Paseo. Nicely situated on the 12th Fairway of Shadow Mountain Golf Course offering stunning views of the golf course and mountains.

Indian Ridge Cpountry Club
1 Unit Available
459 Falcon View Circle
459 Falcon View Circle, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,700
2182 sqft
LEASED FOR THE 2020-2021 SEASON. South Lake View Acacia 4 ! Available for the 2020-2021 Season (3 month minimum lease). Ideally located on a cul-de-sac in Indian Ridge CC, just a few doors down from one of the many community pools/spas.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Indian Wells, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Indian Wells renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

