/
/
/
apartments under 1600
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:18 AM
76 Apartments under $1,600 for rent in Huntington Beach, CA
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
21171 Lochlea Lane
21171 Lochlea Lane, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
1384 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
ROOM FOR RENT plus private full bath with Jacuzzi tub in shared executive home in South Huntington Beach.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
18831 Flagstaff Lane
18831 Flagstaff Lane, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
457 sqft
Studio type room . I have a very large room 1 bedroom l room with kitchenette each room with fan ..double window 2 fans cathedral callings wood floors, sky light . Shares bathroom, kitchen, laundry room and utilities. Free WiFi .
Results within 5 miles of Huntington Beach
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 06:30am
2 Units Available
Stanton
Pine Village
7972 Lampson Ave, Stanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
882 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Pine Village in Stanton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 13 at 06:11am
1 Unit Available
Stanton
Pacific Grove
9051 W Pacific Ave, Stanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
630 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Pacific Grove in Stanton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
$
92 Units Available
Eastside Costa Mesa
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave, Newport Beach, CA
Studio
$1,489
433 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,671
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,148
1001 sqft
Recently renovated, air-conditioned studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments in Newport Beach's Westcliff Plaza shopping, dining and entertainment center. Finishes include cherry wood cabinets and brushed nickel hardware. Community features an outdoor pool and a basketball court.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
54 Units Available
Central Costa Mesa
Harbor at Mesa Verde
2700 Peterson Pl, Costa Mesa, CA
Studio
$1,509
441 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,703
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,259
1098 sqft
Sleek and modern air-conditioned apartments with washer/dryer hookups and fireplaces. Coffee bar, clubhouse, hot tub and gym available for residents. Dogs allowed. Right next to the shops and restaurants at the Mesa Verde Center.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 06:36am
1 Unit Available
Stanton
Cris Village Apartments
9040 Cris Ave, Stanton, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,485
630 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cris Village Apartments in Stanton. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Park Estates
5585 PACIFIC COAST HWY #368
5585 Pacific Coast Highway, Long Beach, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,400
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
5585 PACIFIC COAST HWY #368 Available 07/15/20 UPGRADED 1 BEDROOM 1 BATH CONDO - Upgraded 1 bedroom 1 bath condo with Granite Kitchen and Bar Top. The new laminate wood flooring throughout gives this home a nice clean look.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Belmont Shore
40 Belmont Avenue - 3
40 Belmont Avenue, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
600 sqft
You will fall in love with this cozy one bedroom, one bathroom apartment, just a quick walk across the street to the beach! Hardwood floors throughout.
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
Belmont Shore
65 Roswell Ave.
65 Roswell Avenue, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,245
366 sqft
65 Roswell Ave is a multi-family home in Long Beach, CA 90803. Quiet and peaceful location. Very residential. Near coffee shops, schools, and restaurants. 65 Roswell Ave is near Livingston Drive Park, Bayshore Park, and Will Rodgers Mini Park. .
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Stanton
12381 Arrowhead St. 31-20
12381 Arrowhead Street, Stanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,575
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 31-20 Available 08/15/20 HUGEunit! SMALLprice=1+1= 2nd Flr 31-20 - Property Id: 121201 (By Appointment Only ) NO DOGS ALLOWED IN THE APT Ask About Our $$ $400 Discount (OAC) $$ IF SPACE IS A PROBLEM---, I HAVE YOUR SOLUTION! LARGE Apt.......
Results within 10 miles of Huntington Beach
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 06:42am
3 Units Available
West Anaheim
The Courtyard Apartments
2520 W Ball Rd, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,540
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Courtyard Apartments in Anaheim. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
4 Units Available
West Anaheim
Charleston Square Gardens
1660 W Palm Ln, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Charleston Square Gardens in Anaheim. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 13 at 06:29am
1 Unit Available
West Anaheim
The Pines
9632 W Ball Rd, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,460
564 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Pines in Anaheim. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 06:28am
1 Unit Available
Mark VII
16571 Alliance Avenue, Tustin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,535
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Mark VII in Tustin. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
9 Units Available
Crystal View Apartment Homes
12091 Bayport St, Garden Grove, CA
Studio
$1,333
405 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,642
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,080
973 sqft
Close to all of your metropolitan needs, these spacious apartments offer style and convenience. Various floor plans offer stunning features, including hardwood flooring, walk-in closets, and granite counters, as well as a community Jacuzzi.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
6 Units Available
Kimberly Arms Apartment Homes
411 N Euclid St, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,565
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
950 sqft
Quiet, gated community with spacious apartment homes featuring private patios or balconies, ample parking and hardwood-style flooring. Large swimming pool, BBQ area and 24-hour laundry center. Close to major highways.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 06:36am
1 Unit Available
Somerset Village
16631 Alliance Avenue, Tustin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,565
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Somerset Village in Tustin. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 06:24am
1 Unit Available
Belmont Heights
Newport Plaza
379 Newport Avenue, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Newport Plaza Apartments. One bedroom one bath about 750 sq ft with balcony. Stove included plenty of cabinet space. One assigned parking spot, street parking and close to beach. Pool and BBQ's and washers and dryers on property.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
2 Units Available
Downtown Santa Ana
The Imperial Apartments
1722 N Bush St, Santa Ana, CA
Studio
$1,550
446 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,655
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A PERFECT PLACE TO CALL HOME Welcome home to The Imperial Apartments in Santa Ana, California. When location, value and serenity play a vital role in where you live, we are certain The Imperial Apartments will be your only stop.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
4 Units Available
West Anaheim
Los Olivos
1666 West Pampas Lane, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,470
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Los Olivos in Anaheim. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 06:10am
1 Unit Available
North Euclid
Glencove
1777 West Glencrest Avenue, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Glencove in Anaheim. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 06:22am
9 Units Available
The Colony
The Gallery
1415 W North St, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,558
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,941
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,566
1320 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Gallery in Anaheim. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 13 at 06:10am
5 Units Available
North Euclid
Anaheim Place
1225 North Dresden Place, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,535
635 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Anaheim Place in Anaheim. View photos, descriptions and more!
Similar Pages
Huntington Beach 1 BedroomsHuntington Beach 2 BedroomsHuntington Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHuntington Beach 3 BedroomsHuntington Beach Accessible ApartmentsHuntington Beach Apartments under $1,400Huntington Beach Apartments under $1,600Huntington Beach Apartments under $1,800
Huntington Beach Apartments with BalconyHuntington Beach Apartments with GarageHuntington Beach Apartments with GymHuntington Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHuntington Beach Apartments with Move-in SpecialsHuntington Beach Apartments with ParkingHuntington Beach Apartments with Pool