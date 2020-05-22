All apartments in Hillsborough
463 El Arroyo RD
Last updated May 22 2020 at 4:52 AM

463 El Arroyo RD

463 El Arroyo Road · (415) 271-1920
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

463 El Arroyo Road, Hillsborough, CA 94010
Homeplace

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$19,500

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 4650 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
courtyard
furnished
oven
Unit Amenities
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Fully Furnished on a coveted North Hillsborough street, this gated 1930 Santa Barbara-style Mediterranean features boundless Old World charm with modern amenities. With five bedrooms and four full and two half baths, including a first-floor guest bedroom, generous living room with high open beam ceilings, formal dining room, family room and light-filled kitchen with top of the line appliances. A large entertaining sunroom with an additional half bathroom, offers a true indoor/outdoor feeling. The upper level contains four bedrooms and a private roof deck offering views of the bay and surrounding vistas. The two-car detached garage includes a Tesla charger plus a there is a courtyard for additional cars. The .64 acre elegantly landscaped backyard is expansive with mature fruit trees, a large vegetable garden, gentleman's vineyard and perfect entertaining and enjoyment. Extremely convenient location is minutes to parks, highly coveted public/private schools & restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 463 El Arroyo RD have any available units?
463 El Arroyo RD has a unit available for $19,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 463 El Arroyo RD have?
Some of 463 El Arroyo RD's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and courtyard. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 463 El Arroyo RD currently offering any rent specials?
463 El Arroyo RD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 463 El Arroyo RD pet-friendly?
No, 463 El Arroyo RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hillsborough.
Does 463 El Arroyo RD offer parking?
Yes, 463 El Arroyo RD does offer parking.
Does 463 El Arroyo RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 463 El Arroyo RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 463 El Arroyo RD have a pool?
No, 463 El Arroyo RD does not have a pool.
Does 463 El Arroyo RD have accessible units?
No, 463 El Arroyo RD does not have accessible units.
Does 463 El Arroyo RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 463 El Arroyo RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 463 El Arroyo RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 463 El Arroyo RD does not have units with air conditioning.
