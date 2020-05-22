463 El Arroyo RD

Amenities

patio / balcony garage courtyard furnished oven

Unit Amenities furnished oven patio / balcony Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Fully Furnished on a coveted North Hillsborough street, this gated 1930 Santa Barbara-style Mediterranean features boundless Old World charm with modern amenities. With five bedrooms and four full and two half baths, including a first-floor guest bedroom, generous living room with high open beam ceilings, formal dining room, family room and light-filled kitchen with top of the line appliances. A large entertaining sunroom with an additional half bathroom, offers a true indoor/outdoor feeling. The upper level contains four bedrooms and a private roof deck offering views of the bay and surrounding vistas. The two-car detached garage includes a Tesla charger plus a there is a courtyard for additional cars. The .64 acre elegantly landscaped backyard is expansive with mature fruit trees, a large vegetable garden, gentleman's vineyard and perfect entertaining and enjoyment. Extremely convenient location is minutes to parks, highly coveted public/private schools & restaurants.