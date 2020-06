Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Nice 3 bedroom 2 bathroom single level home. Great curb appeal. Beautiful neighborhood with convenient access to the freeway and shopping centers. The home features an excellent floor plan with the living room flowing to the dining area and the dining area flowing to the kitchen. Master bedroom is humongous with large closet and dual vanities in the master bathroom. Attached garage with direct access. Relaxing back patio area.