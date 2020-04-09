All apartments in Highland
Last updated June 3 2020 at 6:03 AM

28448 Wild Rose Lane

28448 Wild Rose Ln · (909) 855-4976
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

28448 Wild Rose Ln, Highland, CA 92346
East Highlands

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1568 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
bbq/grill
For more information, please contact MySmartLease at (951) 742-8244! This gorgeous home for rent in east Highland boasts 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The home has beautiful upgrades from granite counters, faux hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and many more. Washer and dryer included. The back patio features low maintenance and a very nice built in bbq. The community features a large swimming pool, playground and bbq lounge areas. The home is centrally located between the 10 and 210 freeways, with many shops, restaurants and top-rated schools just minutes away. within 15 minutes from world-renowned hospitals including, Loma Linda University, Redlands Community and St. Bernardines. Don't wait! This wont last long!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28448 Wild Rose Lane have any available units?
28448 Wild Rose Lane has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Highland, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Highland Rent Report.
What amenities does 28448 Wild Rose Lane have?
Some of 28448 Wild Rose Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28448 Wild Rose Lane currently offering any rent specials?
28448 Wild Rose Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28448 Wild Rose Lane pet-friendly?
No, 28448 Wild Rose Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Highland.
Does 28448 Wild Rose Lane offer parking?
No, 28448 Wild Rose Lane does not offer parking.
Does 28448 Wild Rose Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 28448 Wild Rose Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 28448 Wild Rose Lane have a pool?
Yes, 28448 Wild Rose Lane has a pool.
Does 28448 Wild Rose Lane have accessible units?
No, 28448 Wild Rose Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 28448 Wild Rose Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 28448 Wild Rose Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
