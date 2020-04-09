28448 Wild Rose Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse playground pool bbq/grill

For more information, please contact MySmartLease at (951) 742-8244! This gorgeous home for rent in east Highland boasts 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The home has beautiful upgrades from granite counters, faux hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and many more. Washer and dryer included. The back patio features low maintenance and a very nice built in bbq. The community features a large swimming pool, playground and bbq lounge areas. The home is centrally located between the 10 and 210 freeways, with many shops, restaurants and top-rated schools just minutes away. within 15 minutes from world-renowned hospitals including, Loma Linda University, Redlands Community and St. Bernardines. Don't wait! This wont last long!!