the waterfront
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:38 PM
117 Apartments for rent in The Waterfront, Hercules, CA
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
30 Units Available
The Exchange at Bayfront
2525 Bayfront Boulevard, Hercules, CA
Studio
$2,507
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,738
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,937
1111 sqft
Experience a blend of history and a sense of place at The Exchange at Bayfront. These brand new luxury apartments for rent in Hercules, CA are tremendously inviting.
Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
1115 Earnest St
1115 Earnest Avenue, Hercules, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,750
2029 sqft
Marcus Hom - Agt: 510-2190802 - COMING IN HOT!***STYLISH-CHIC-VERSATILE 4-BR Craftsman home in coveted Promenade Hercules Waterfront is chalk full of custom updates, accessories, is technology-friendly and space-efficient! Features rare Master
Last updated February 1 at 05:36 PM
1 Unit Available
1099 Promenade St
1099 Promenade Street, Hercules, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
640 sqft
The Promenade Community established in 2003, a dynamic waterfront Old Victorian Style Neighborhood. Corner Lot, Upper One bedroom In-Law unit over the garage. Lovely outside living space dedicated to your area.
Results within 1 mile of The Waterfront
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
5 Units Available
Aventine Apartments
1375 Sycamore Ave, Hercules, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,295
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,735
1133 sqft
Stunning apartments in Central Hercules, just over from Duck Pond Park. Air conditioning, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Clubhouse, courtyard, dog grooming area and swimming pool.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
623 Garretson Ave.
623 Garretson Avenue, Rodeo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
623 Garretson Ave. Available 09/01/20 2 Bedroom 1 bath House with Garage in Rodeo -- COMING SOON !!! - 2 Bedroom 1 bath House with Garage in Rodeo -- COMING SOON !!! -Charming 2 Bedroom 1 Bath House -1 car attached garage.
Results within 5 miles of The Waterfront
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
10 Units Available
Westridge at Hilltop Apartments
2490 Lancaster Dr, Richmond, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,402
475 sqft
Surround yourself with the natural beauty of the Bay at Westridge at Hilltop. With spacious floor plans ranging from studios to one-bedroom apartment homes, these pet-friendly apartments in Richmond have several options to suit your particular needs.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
9 Units Available
The Tides
3185 Garrity Way, Richmond, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,125
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,545
1069 sqft
You’re set for an amazing style of modern apartment living at The Tides, a gated community of spacious one- and two-bedroom interiors featuring upgraded appliances, terrific finishes, high-quality amenities, and patio/balcony space to serve as a
Last updated July 22 at 06:03 PM
2 Units Available
The Villas at Harbor Pointe
585 Sunnyview Dr, Pinole, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,880
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
936 sqft
Arrive home to The Villas at Harbor Pointe where sweeping bay views await you in a reserved hilltop setting. The Villas at Harbor Pointe offers a peaceful environment in historic Pinole.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
7 Units Available
Bayside
530 Sunnyview Dr, Pinole, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,265
864 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,735
1109 sqft
Near San Pablo Bay, I-80 and I-580. Energy-efficient appliances, upgraded flooring, on-site laundry and private patios. Pet-friendly community with pool, basketball court and children's play area.
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
2964 Estates Avenue
2964 Estates Avenue, Pinole, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1242 sqft
***COMING SOON*** Stokley Properties Presents 2964 Estates Ave. in Pinole. - TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING PLEASE CONTACT: ASSISTANT PROPERTY MANAGER Karen Alcaraz 925-658-1415 X14 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath townhouse in Pinole.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
700 Live Oak Lane
700 Live Oak Lane, Pinole, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1514 sqft
Lovely 3 Bedroom Townhouse in Pinole Shores - This 3 bedroom, 2.5 house townhouse features: 1. Small Tiled Entry Way 2. Spacious Living Room w/ Fireplace. 3. Small Bar Section in Livng Room 4. Traditional Dining Area 5.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
151 Duperu Drive
151 Duperu Drive, Crockett, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1479 sqft
151 Duperu Drive Available 08/08/20 Cute Home with Vaulted Ceilings - This cute home sites on nice size lot with view of the Carquinez Bridge.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
513 4th Street
513 Fourth Street, Rodeo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1500 sqft
513 4th Street Available 08/01/20 2 + Bedroom / 1 1/4 Bath Home in Rodeo - Lovely updated 2+ bedrooms & 1.1/4 bathroom. This home features a completely updated kitchen with new cupboards, counter tops, flooring and appliances.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
325 Vaqueros Avenue Rodeo Unit C
325 Vaqueros Avenue, Rodeo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
876 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries) Pleasant, 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment home property rental in the Rodeo neighborhood in Contra Costa, CA. Just minutes of commute to and from Downtown Hercules.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1006 Hawthorne Dr
1006 Hawthorne Drive, Rodeo, CA
Studio
$1,950
581 sqft
Spacious Craftsman Style Studio - ALL Utilities Included! - This Beautifully Remodeled Bright Studio in the Rodeo Hills features: 1. Carpet and Hardwood Throughout 2. Beautiful Open Floor Plan with Bay Windows 3.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1241 Marionola Way
1241 Marionola Way, Pinole, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1244 sqft
3 Bedroom Townhouse in Pinole - This 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Townhome Features: 1. Brand New Hardwood Laminate throughout 2. Fresh Interior Paint 3. Updated Kitchen Counter 4. Washer/Dryer Included 5. Small Backyard Patio 6. Additional storage room 7.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4574 Canyon Rd
4574 Canyon Road, El Sobrante, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1408 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
409 Dursey Dr
409 Dursey Drive, Pinole, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1000 sqft
Lovely 2 Bedroom Townhouse in Pinole w/ Gym + Pool! - The 2 Bedroom 2 Bath home features: 1 .New Carpet Throughout home 2. Living Room with Tall Ceilings and Fireplace 3. Updated Kitchen Appliances 4.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2513 Moyers Road
2513 Moyers Road, Richmond, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1122 sqft
Remodeled Hilltop College Rancher with Garage Parking - Details on our website.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
223 Santa Barbara
223 Santa Barbara Street, San Pablo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1541 sqft
Beautiful 3 Story Home in Gated Complex..... - Welcome to the Abella Gated Community, This 3 story, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath home with a 2 car garage with laminate flooring throughout the house.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
5314 Ridgeview Cir. #1
5314 Ridgeview Circle, El Sobrante, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
821 sqft
5314 Ridgeview Cir. #1 Available 09/01/20 2 Bed 1 Bath Condo in El Sobrante -- COMING SOON !!! - 2 Bed 1 Bath Condo in El Sobrante -- COMING SOON !!! -Ground floor unit. -Laundry hook-ups in unit for electric stackable set.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2990 Chevy Way
2990 Chevy Way, Rollingwood, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,945
948 sqft
Charming Newly Renovated three bedrooms/One-bathroom single family house in San Pablo. -Move-in special! $500.
Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
217 Brighton Street
217 Brighton Street, Hercules, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1149 sqft
Lovely 3 bedrooms & 2 baths flows well from the entry to the secluded rear yard. Cozy family area has wood burning fireplace, cathedral ceilings and opens to the dining area. Very nice quiet neighborhood that's close to freeways.
Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
232 Agate Way
232 Agate Way, Hercules, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,275
1625 sqft
Lovely 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home comes with an attached three car garage, spacious, backyard, updated flooring and appliances. Shopping, schools, park, and freeway access are a short distance away. Contact us to schedule other viewings.
