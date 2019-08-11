21914 Verne Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Newly renovated detached home in Hawaiian Gardens! - Property Id: 127519



Beautifully renovated detached house with all new high grade appliances located near the downtown area of Hawaiian Gardens. Everything from the floor to ceiling has been replaced with new flooring, paint, ceiling, bath fixtures, washer, dryer, and kitchen appliances. The unit consists of 2 bedrooms, a laundry room, its own back yard and personal detached garage.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/127519p

Property Id 127519



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5067042)