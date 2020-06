Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Two Story Pool Home in an Amazing Area of Hacienda Heights. 4 Bedrooms, 3 Baths. Living Space 2,212 Sq Ft. Open Floor Plan. Large Master Suite With Double Closets & Dual Sinks!! Family Room with Fireplace. High Ceiling In Living Room. Recessed Lighting. Back Yard with Gazebo, BBQ And Inviting Pool. Three Car Garage. Conveniently Located Minutes Away From Shopping Mall, Schools, Schabarum Park, 60 Freeway, and Much More!!