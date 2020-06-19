11975 TER SUNSHINE

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Mid Century stunner South of the boulevard in Studio City. This two story, corner lot home features 5 beds and 3 baths with over 2,500 square feet of living space. The home offers a nice flowing open floor plan, oversized entertaining area, formal dining, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, center island and a breakfast area. The master suite includes a large walk-in closet, a resort style bathroom with dual sinks, an oversized shower and a terrace with scenic hillside views. Other bedrooms are good sizes and bright with large windows. Enjoy the peaceful private backyard perfect for entertaining. Conveniently located to Carpenter School, Fryman Canyon, CBS Radford, access to West Hollywood and all the great shopping and dining on Ventura Blvd. Available for move in June 1st.