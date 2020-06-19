All apartments in Grand Terrace
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:11 AM

11975 TER SUNSHINE

11975 Terrace Avenue · (310) 975-9916
Location

11975 Terrace Avenue, Grand Terrace, CA 92313

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$6,500

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2543 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Mid Century stunner South of the boulevard in Studio City. This two story, corner lot home features 5 beds and 3 baths with over 2,500 square feet of living space. The home offers a nice flowing open floor plan, oversized entertaining area, formal dining, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, center island and a breakfast area. The master suite includes a large walk-in closet, a resort style bathroom with dual sinks, an oversized shower and a terrace with scenic hillside views. Other bedrooms are good sizes and bright with large windows. Enjoy the peaceful private backyard perfect for entertaining. Conveniently located to Carpenter School, Fryman Canyon, CBS Radford, access to West Hollywood and all the great shopping and dining on Ventura Blvd. Available for move in June 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11975 TER SUNSHINE have any available units?
11975 TER SUNSHINE has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11975 TER SUNSHINE have?
Some of 11975 TER SUNSHINE's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11975 TER SUNSHINE currently offering any rent specials?
11975 TER SUNSHINE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11975 TER SUNSHINE pet-friendly?
No, 11975 TER SUNSHINE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Terrace.
Does 11975 TER SUNSHINE offer parking?
Yes, 11975 TER SUNSHINE does offer parking.
Does 11975 TER SUNSHINE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11975 TER SUNSHINE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11975 TER SUNSHINE have a pool?
No, 11975 TER SUNSHINE does not have a pool.
Does 11975 TER SUNSHINE have accessible units?
No, 11975 TER SUNSHINE does not have accessible units.
Does 11975 TER SUNSHINE have units with dishwashers?
No, 11975 TER SUNSHINE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11975 TER SUNSHINE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11975 TER SUNSHINE does not have units with air conditioning.
