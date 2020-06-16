All apartments in Goleta
Find more places like 5854 Hidden Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Goleta, CA
/
5854 Hidden Lane
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

5854 Hidden Lane

5854 Hidden Lane · (805) 895-1343
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Goleta
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5854 Hidden Lane, Goleta, CA 93117

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 5854 Hidden Lane · Avail. now

$5,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2592 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Serene and Private Mountain View Home - Sophisticated 4 bdrm 3 bath home situated on a beautifully landscaped .5 acre of land and within the highly sought after Mountain View School District. Elegant and Bright Living Room with raised ceiling, formal fireplace, and large picture windows framing the views beyond. Recently completed kitchen remodel with stainless appliances, quartz countertops and spacious eat up bar to create a professional level of cooking with room for dining and entertainment. Additional amenities include, hardwood flooring in the main living area, interior washer/dryer hookups, deck off the kitchen area for barbecuing, large master suite with private deck and patio, very spacious and private 4th bdrm that could be used as a separate office. Located on first floor with private bathroom and entrance as well as private front yard access. Lovely garden with raised beds and mature fruit trees. Owner will pay for gardener. A/C, N/S, no-cosigners, excellent credit, and owner may consider ONE small pet under 15 lbs.

(RLNE5034598)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5854 Hidden Lane have any available units?
5854 Hidden Lane has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5854 Hidden Lane have?
Some of 5854 Hidden Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5854 Hidden Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5854 Hidden Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5854 Hidden Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5854 Hidden Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5854 Hidden Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5854 Hidden Lane does offer parking.
Does 5854 Hidden Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5854 Hidden Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5854 Hidden Lane have a pool?
No, 5854 Hidden Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5854 Hidden Lane have accessible units?
No, 5854 Hidden Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5854 Hidden Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5854 Hidden Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5854 Hidden Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5854 Hidden Lane has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 5854 Hidden Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hollister Village
100 Baldwin Dr
Goleta, CA 93117

Similar Pages

Goleta 1 BedroomsGoleta 2 Bedrooms
Goleta 3 BedroomsGoleta Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Goleta Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Oxnard, CAVentura, CASanta Maria, CACamarillo, CAIsla Vista, CA
Channel Islands Beach, CASanta Barbara, CAPine Mountain Club, CATaft, CALompoc, CA
Carpinteria, CAMontecito, CAPort Hueneme, CAOrcutt, CAOjai, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Allan Hancock CollegeUniversity of California-Santa Barbara
Ventura CollegeCalifornia State University-Channel Islands
Oxnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity