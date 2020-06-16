5854 Hidden Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

Serene and Private Mountain View Home - Sophisticated 4 bdrm 3 bath home situated on a beautifully landscaped .5 acre of land and within the highly sought after Mountain View School District. Elegant and Bright Living Room with raised ceiling, formal fireplace, and large picture windows framing the views beyond. Recently completed kitchen remodel with stainless appliances, quartz countertops and spacious eat up bar to create a professional level of cooking with room for dining and entertainment. Additional amenities include, hardwood flooring in the main living area, interior washer/dryer hookups, deck off the kitchen area for barbecuing, large master suite with private deck and patio, very spacious and private 4th bdrm that could be used as a separate office. Located on first floor with private bathroom and entrance as well as private front yard access. Lovely garden with raised beds and mature fruit trees. Owner will pay for gardener. A/C, N/S, no-cosigners, excellent credit, and owner may consider ONE small pet under 15 lbs.



(RLNE5034598)