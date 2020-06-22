5655 Pembroke Court.

Amenities

Charming and Bright 2 Bedroom/ 1 Bathroom Home in a sought after location - Nestled in a private cul-de-sac and in the coveted Kellogg School District, this unfurnished 2 bedroom home offers a sky-lighted kitchen with a gas stainless steal stove for the chef at heart, stone counters, and eat-up bar, Hardwood and tile floors throughout, 1 bathroom with an additional sink/vanity area, Partially covered private outdoor space with an adjacent outdoor shower, Extra Large garage with washer & dryer. Minutes from shopping, dining, banking and entertainment. Available now.

Please, no smoking, no pets



(RLNE5849513)