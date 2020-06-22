All apartments in Goleta
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

5655 Pembroke Court

5655 Pembroke Court · (805) 692-1916
Location

5655 Pembroke Court, Goleta, CA 93111

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5655 Pembroke Court · Avail. now

$3,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 997 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming and Bright 2 Bedroom/ 1 Bathroom Home in a sought after location - Nestled in a private cul-de-sac and in the coveted Kellogg School District, this unfurnished 2 bedroom home offers a sky-lighted kitchen with a gas stainless steal stove for the chef at heart, stone counters, and eat-up bar, Hardwood and tile floors throughout, 1 bathroom with an additional sink/vanity area, Partially covered private outdoor space with an adjacent outdoor shower, Extra Large garage with washer & dryer. Minutes from shopping, dining, banking and entertainment. Available now.
Please, no smoking, no pets

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5849513)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 5655 Pembroke Court have any available units?
5655 Pembroke Court has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5655 Pembroke Court have?
Some of 5655 Pembroke Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5655 Pembroke Court currently offering any rent specials?
5655 Pembroke Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5655 Pembroke Court pet-friendly?
No, 5655 Pembroke Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goleta.
Does 5655 Pembroke Court offer parking?
Yes, 5655 Pembroke Court does offer parking.
Does 5655 Pembroke Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5655 Pembroke Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5655 Pembroke Court have a pool?
No, 5655 Pembroke Court does not have a pool.
Does 5655 Pembroke Court have accessible units?
No, 5655 Pembroke Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5655 Pembroke Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5655 Pembroke Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 5655 Pembroke Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 5655 Pembroke Court does not have units with air conditioning.

