Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

19900 Sycamore Dr Available 07/01/20 SPECTACULAR MOUNTAIN VIEWS! AVAILABLE NOW! - Nicely remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in Oak Knolls overlooking Tehachapi. Breath taking views!

Two fireplaces to enjoy during the cold winter nights. Large bonus room and exterior storage room. Good size lot with over 2 acres and a pergola patio area great for entertaining guests. READY ON JULY 1st!



Renting for $1895.00

Deposit depends on the application, rental history and credit report.



For more information contact

Chrystle Hanson

661-972-3061

CHRYSTLE@LRSRM.com

DRE#02031544



Professionally managed by LRS Realty & Management, Inc. We are an Equal Housing Provider and follow all Fair Housing Laws.



To apply online or to see more available properties visit our website at LRSRM.com



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4804518)