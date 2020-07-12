Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities business center gym pool racquetball court sauna cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance basketball court bbq/grill bike storage carport clubhouse community garden green community guest parking hot tub internet access key fob access lobby online portal package receiving tennis court yoga

If you are looking for the perfect combination of luxury and tranquility in an ideal location, then look no further than Cobble Oaks Apartments. Our premium location, off U.S. Highway 50, provides easy access to Folsom's shopping and employment, and is just a short distance to Sacramento. Cobble Oaks Apartments is also close to Folsom Lake, the American River for rafting, Folsom's network of trails for biking and hiking, the Aquatic Center, fine dining and entertainment centers.Each apartment has its own patio or balcony. Upgraded units include stainless steel appliances and upgraded fixtures and flooring. Choose from one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes, set among mature trees and beautiful landscaping. Relax and enjoy our year-round-heated, resort-style pool; lighted multi-sport court; fitness center with dry sauna; racquetball court and resident business center. For all this and more, come to Cobble Oaks Apartments and experience apartment living at its very best.