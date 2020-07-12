All apartments in Gold River
Last updated July 12 2020 at 3:56 PM

Cobble Oaks

12155 Tributary Point Dr · (978) 412-4845
Location

12155 Tributary Point Dr, Gold River, CA 95670

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 130 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,430

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 740 sqft

Unit 015 · Avail. Jul 14

$1,680

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 740 sqft

Unit 013 · Avail. Aug 9

$1,720

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 740 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 134 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,805

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 960 sqft

Unit 008 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,805

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1121 sqft

Unit 072 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,805

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1121 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cobble Oaks.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
gym
pool
racquetball court
sauna
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
basketball court
bbq/grill
bike storage
carport
clubhouse
community garden
green community
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
tennis court
yoga
If you are looking for the perfect combination of luxury and tranquility in an ideal location, then look no further than Cobble Oaks Apartments. Our premium location, off U.S. Highway 50, provides easy access to Folsom's shopping and employment, and is just a short distance to Sacramento. Cobble Oaks Apartments is also close to Folsom Lake, the American River for rafting, Folsom's network of trails for biking and hiking, the Aquatic Center, fine dining and entertainment centers.Each apartment has its own patio or balcony. Upgraded units include stainless steel appliances and upgraded fixtures and flooring. Choose from one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes, set among mature trees and beautiful landscaping. Relax and enjoy our year-round-heated, resort-style pool; lighted multi-sport court; fitness center with dry sauna; racquetball court and resident business center. For all this and more, come to Cobble Oaks Apartments and experience apartment living at its very best.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $49.12 per applicant
Deposit: $400-$600, $100 holding deposit goes towards the move-in deposit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 1st pet; $250 2nd pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: Monthly Pet Rent: $35 below 49lbs / $45 above 50lbs
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Dogs
restrictions: 75 lbs. full grown maximum weight each; Pets must be house-broken and properly inoculated; Breed Restrictions include but not limited to: Akita, Husky, Chow, Pit Bull, Doberman Pinscher, Presa Canario, Elkhound, Rottweiler, German Shepherd, St. Bernard, Great Dane, Wolf Breeds
Cats
restrictions: domestic cats only
Parking Details: Carport: included in lease (1 spot); Detached garage: $140/month; Open lot: included in lease.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in lease
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cobble Oaks have any available units?
Cobble Oaks has 12 units available starting at $1,430 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Cobble Oaks have?
Some of Cobble Oaks's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cobble Oaks currently offering any rent specials?
Cobble Oaks is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cobble Oaks pet-friendly?
Yes, Cobble Oaks is pet friendly.
Does Cobble Oaks offer parking?
Yes, Cobble Oaks offers parking.
Does Cobble Oaks have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Cobble Oaks offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Cobble Oaks have a pool?
Yes, Cobble Oaks has a pool.
Does Cobble Oaks have accessible units?
No, Cobble Oaks does not have accessible units.
Does Cobble Oaks have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cobble Oaks has units with dishwashers.
Does Cobble Oaks have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Cobble Oaks has units with air conditioning.
