139 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Gold River, CA
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 12:29am
10 Units Available
Cobble Oaks
12155 Tributary Point Dr, Gold River, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,720
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Premium apartments located just off US Highway 50 with easy access to shopping and fine dining. Apartments have walk-in closets and recent renovations. Community features a tennis court, yoga and 24-hour gym.
Results within 1 mile of Gold River
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Hazel Ranch
8842 Winding Way, Fair Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,473
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,613
800 sqft
Located along Fair Oaks Winding Way and close to entertainment, shops, and dining. Apartments have granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer, and a gas fireplace.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 10 at 05:20am
12 Units Available
Oak Brook
12499 Folsom Blvd, Rancho Cordova, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,465
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
678 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to American River and Route 50. Air-conditioned apartments with modern kitchen appliances, walk-in closets, carpet and a bathtub. Community has a sauna, racquetball and a pool.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
5 Units Available
Vintage Faire Apartments
11070 Hirschfeld Way, Rancho Cordova, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
900 sqft
Close to area parks and schools. On-site amenities include laundry facilities, a fitness center and a business center. Covered parking provided. Homes include vaulted ceilings and large living spaces.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
14 Units Available
98Hundred
9800 Fair Oaks Blvd, Fair Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,408
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
944 sqft
Surrounded by scenic greenery, this apartment complex offers superb community amenities including putting green, volleyball court, 24-hour gym, and business center. Rooms have air conditioning, dishwasher, and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
2 Units Available
The Crest at Fair Oaks
10523 Fair Oaks Blvd, Fair Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
700 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Crest at Fair Oaks in Fair Oaks. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Gold River
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
The Park on Riley
99 Cable Cir, Folsom, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,520
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1037 sqft
An updated community in Historic Old Town Folsom. Good schools nearby. On-site pool and spa area. Pet-friendly. Apartments offer granite countertops, solid wood cabinetry, and spacious floor plans.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
6 Units Available
American River Canyon
Canyon Terrace Apartments
1600 Canyon Terrace Ln, Folsom, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,733
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,654
900 sqft
Canyon Terrace wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 13 at 12:12am
$
44 Units Available
Sunrise Oaks
Montage Apartments
12801 Fair Oaks Blvd, Citrus Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,294
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
877 sqft
Resort-style living in Citrus Heights. Athletes will enjoy the state-of-the-art fitness center with a climbing wall. Newly renovated units include bamboo flooring and keyless entry.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
10 Units Available
The Hills
9201 Madison Ave, Orangevale, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,374
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
950 sqft
Near Folsom Premium Outlets and the American River. Modern apartments with walk-in closets and air conditioning. Private fireplace in some units. Tenants have access to community pool and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 12:35am
2 Units Available
The Bungalows
2091 West La Loma Drive, Rancho Cordova, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
670 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Bungalows in Rancho Cordova. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 12:22am
4 Units Available
Continental
4451 Manzanita Ave, Carmichael, CA
Studio
$1,185
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,305
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
965 sqft
Our mission is to provide you and your family with exceptional customer service each and every day! Our Studio, one bedroom and two bedroom homes are some of the largest in Carmichael! Each home features fully equipped kitchens, new energy efficient
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 12:32am
4 Units Available
Carmichael Colony
Olive Square
8670 Fair Oaks Blvd, Carmichael, CA
Studio
$1,189
366 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
916 sqft
Come home to Olive Square Apartments in Carmichael, CA. This community is located on Fair Oaks Blvd in Carmichael and offers floorplans that will fit your lifestyle. Call today to schedule a personal tour.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
4 Units Available
The Fountains of Fair Oaks
4800 Sunset Terrace, Fair Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,672
998 sqft
This community provides residents with a fitness center, controlled access, pool and pet salon. Apartments feature granite counter tops, fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Fair Oaks Park and Northridge Plaza are both conveniently nearby.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
8 Units Available
Avion Apartments
3250 Laurelhurst Dr, Rancho Cordova, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,480
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,189
1454 sqft
Upscale apartments with open layouts in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Nine-foot ceilings with crown molding, in-unit washer/dryers, walk-in closets and marble countertops. Pet-friendly community.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
7 Units Available
Sunrise Ranch
Salishan Apartment Homes
7541 Ramona Ln, Citrus Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,530
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
979 sqft
Sun-drenched apartments with walk-in closets, private patio/balcony and in-home laundry. Located close to Interstate 80. Gated community with B-ball court, racquetball court, pool, sauna, hot tub and dog park.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Sunrise Oaks
Greenback Ridge
7566 Greenback Ln, Citrus Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come visit Greenback Ridge Apartments located in the beautiful Citrus Heights, California just off of Greenback Lane.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
12 Units Available
Folsom Ranch
1000 Folsom Ranch Dr, Folsom, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,548
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,894
947 sqft
Folsom Ranch wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 09:05pm
3 Units Available
Sylvan Old Auburn Road
Copperwood Apartment Homes
7870 Locher Way, Citrus Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,330
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
830 sqft
Welcome to charming Copperwood Apartment Homes. Here, in our tucked-away location, you will reside in comfort, but will still be conveniently located near schools, restaurants, transportation and shopping.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
7 Units Available
Orange Vale Colony
Folsom Gateway
9237 Greenback Ln, Orangevale, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,647
870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,011
992 sqft
Located in the prestigious Orangevale/Folsom area, Folsom Gateway offers you exceptional comfort and convenience.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
9 Units Available
Birdcage Heights
Atwood Apartments
5400 Heritage Tree Ln, Citrus Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,383
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,684
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Large apartments with plenty of natural lighting, granite counters, and walk-in closets. Complex includes a stylish clubhouse with modern architecture and great community areas, as well as a pool, gym, hot tub, and dog park.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 04:35pm
6 Units Available
Heritage Oaks
4033 Mcclain Road, Carmichael, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
907 sqft
WELCOME HOME Set among centuries-old oak and sycamore trees, Heritage Oaks is your secluded community.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 07:27am
1 Unit Available
Sungarden Apartments
8176 Greenback Ln, Fair Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
733 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sungarden Apartments in Fair Oaks. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
10 Units Available
Sylvan Old Auburn Road
The Renaissance
7711 Greenback Ln, Citrus Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,237
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,422
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,813
1295 sqft
Leisure is a big part of life at The Renaissance in Citrus Heights. Our community is nestled within an area rich with natural beauty.
