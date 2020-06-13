129 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Gold River, CA
"Sailing down my golden river / Sun and water all my own / Yet I was never alone / Sun and water, old life givers / l'll have them where ere I roam / And I was not far from home." (Pete Seeger)
Just under 8,000 people call tiny Gold River home. The balmy climate and close proximity to everything California has to offer makes the 2.72 square miles prime real estate for people from all over the country who get the itch to go west. Gold River is just on the edge of Rancho Cordova, but residents have actively elected to remain independent from the larger city, as they are enthusiastic about retaining the ability to make autonomous decisions. That means citizens of Gold River have control over their neighborhoods, and there is far less red tape when it comes to getting things done. See more
Finding an apartment in Gold River that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.