129 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Gold River, CA

"Sailing down my golden river / Sun and water all my own / Yet I was never alone / Sun and water, old life givers / l'll have them where ere I roam / And I was not far from home." (Pete Seeger)

Just under 8,000 people call tiny Gold River home. The balmy climate and close proximity to everything California has to offer makes the 2.72 square miles prime real estate for people from all over the country who get the itch to go west. Gold River is just on the edge of Rancho Cordova, but residents have actively elected to remain independent from the larger city, as they are enthusiastic about retaining the ability to make autonomous decisions. That means citizens of Gold River have control over their neighborhoods, and there is far less red tape when it comes to getting things done. See more