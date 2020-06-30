All apartments in Glendora
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

20899 East Palm Avenue

20899 Palm Drive · No Longer Available
Location

20899 Palm Drive, Glendora, CA 91741
Glendora

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pool
air conditioning
fire pit
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
Experience living in Old Town Orange in this beautiful 1940s custom built home with its bungalow style architecture, original wood flooring, and abundant interior and exterior amenities. This home has a fabulous location; walking distance to historic Old Towne Orange Plaza (The Circle), Chapman University. An easy 15 minute drive to Disneyland, and about 3.5 miles to Angel Stadium, and Honda Center!

Upon entering the property, this tastefully furnished home offers a sense of seclusion, serenity and a romantic feeling of the past. Lounge by the pool, sip wine at the fire pit, or entertain at the large BBQ island, the grounds have plenty of spaces for all your needs. While you relax on the patio, enjoy the scent of the citrus trees throughout the property, swaying palms and mature landscape where the sounds of birdlife abound.

The spacious master bedroom features blackout shades, high beamed ceilings, and a master bath with a large walk-in dressing closet. The oversized custom shower has dual shower heads, and a rustic stone design. The loft area, located outside the master bedroom, can be used as an office or work studio, spacious enough for any executive. The downstairs boasts a gourmet kitchen that has 2 islands which are fantastic for entertaining. The large formal dining room has plenty of room to host a large dinner party. A separate breakfast room makes for quaint informal dining. There are gas fireplaces; formal living room, dining room, and family room. Indoor laundry room. Numerous custom features include extensive built-ins and storage spaces, beamed ceilings, brick detailing, and original artwork throughout. Two bedrooms downstairs are furnished with queen sized beds. All mattresses have memory foam toppers for added comfort.

Whether its a chilly winter day where you may choose to light the gas fireplace, or a warm day and kick on the A/C after a swim, this house has so much charm, you wont want to leave.

1-3 month rental: Utilities included are,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20899 East Palm Avenue have any available units?
20899 East Palm Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendora, CA.
What amenities does 20899 East Palm Avenue have?
Some of 20899 East Palm Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20899 East Palm Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
20899 East Palm Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20899 East Palm Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 20899 East Palm Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendora.
Does 20899 East Palm Avenue offer parking?
No, 20899 East Palm Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 20899 East Palm Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20899 East Palm Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20899 East Palm Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 20899 East Palm Avenue has a pool.
Does 20899 East Palm Avenue have accessible units?
No, 20899 East Palm Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 20899 East Palm Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 20899 East Palm Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20899 East Palm Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 20899 East Palm Avenue has units with air conditioning.

