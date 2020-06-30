20899 East Palm Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit on-site laundry pool bbq/grill

Experience living in Old Town Orange in this beautiful 1940s custom built home with its bungalow style architecture, original wood flooring, and abundant interior and exterior amenities. This home has a fabulous location; walking distance to historic Old Towne Orange Plaza (The Circle), Chapman University. An easy 15 minute drive to Disneyland, and about 3.5 miles to Angel Stadium, and Honda Center!



Upon entering the property, this tastefully furnished home offers a sense of seclusion, serenity and a romantic feeling of the past. Lounge by the pool, sip wine at the fire pit, or entertain at the large BBQ island, the grounds have plenty of spaces for all your needs. While you relax on the patio, enjoy the scent of the citrus trees throughout the property, swaying palms and mature landscape where the sounds of birdlife abound.



The spacious master bedroom features blackout shades, high beamed ceilings, and a master bath with a large walk-in dressing closet. The oversized custom shower has dual shower heads, and a rustic stone design. The loft area, located outside the master bedroom, can be used as an office or work studio, spacious enough for any executive. The downstairs boasts a gourmet kitchen that has 2 islands which are fantastic for entertaining. The large formal dining room has plenty of room to host a large dinner party. A separate breakfast room makes for quaint informal dining. There are gas fireplaces; formal living room, dining room, and family room. Indoor laundry room. Numerous custom features include extensive built-ins and storage spaces, beamed ceilings, brick detailing, and original artwork throughout. Two bedrooms downstairs are furnished with queen sized beds. All mattresses have memory foam toppers for added comfort.



Whether its a chilly winter day where you may choose to light the gas fireplace, or a warm day and kick on the A/C after a swim, this house has so much charm, you wont want to leave.



1-3 month rental: Utilities included are,