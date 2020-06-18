Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking

Welcome Home to 97 Remmell Street Geyserville! - This newly renovated 2-bedroom, 1 bath granny unit comes with all the extra touches. High-end stainless-steel appliances, dual pane windows, beautiful modern tile flooring and includes a washer and dryer. This unit includes a covered carport with additional parking. Enjoy the benefits of being close to HWY101, the convenience of being able to walk to town, yet enjoy the privacy of being tucked away, down a dirt road, with views of the mountain region and vineyard views. Live amongst this deceptively small town’s quaint main street, Geyserville Ave, which offers a multitude of pleasures. You can sip work class wines, shop for vintage antiques, or sample a boutique cocktail or two and dine at gourmet restaurants, all within walking distance to home.



Please call 707-888-2883 for showing information

DRE# 01999308



