All apartments in Geyserville
Find more places like 97 Remmell Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Geyserville, CA
/
97 Remmell Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

97 Remmell Street

97 Remmel Street · (707) 888-2883
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

97 Remmel Street, Geyserville, CA 95441

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 97 Remmell Street · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Welcome Home to 97 Remmell Street Geyserville! - This newly renovated 2-bedroom, 1 bath granny unit comes with all the extra touches. High-end stainless-steel appliances, dual pane windows, beautiful modern tile flooring and includes a washer and dryer. This unit includes a covered carport with additional parking. Enjoy the benefits of being close to HWY101, the convenience of being able to walk to town, yet enjoy the privacy of being tucked away, down a dirt road, with views of the mountain region and vineyard views. Live amongst this deceptively small town’s quaint main street, Geyserville Ave, which offers a multitude of pleasures. You can sip work class wines, shop for vintage antiques, or sample a boutique cocktail or two and dine at gourmet restaurants, all within walking distance to home.

Please call 707-888-2883 for showing information
DRE# 01999308

(RLNE5839657)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 97 Remmell Street have any available units?
97 Remmell Street has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 97 Remmell Street have?
Some of 97 Remmell Street's amenities include in unit laundry, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 97 Remmell Street currently offering any rent specials?
97 Remmell Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 97 Remmell Street pet-friendly?
No, 97 Remmell Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Geyserville.
Does 97 Remmell Street offer parking?
Yes, 97 Remmell Street does offer parking.
Does 97 Remmell Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 97 Remmell Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 97 Remmell Street have a pool?
No, 97 Remmell Street does not have a pool.
Does 97 Remmell Street have accessible units?
No, 97 Remmell Street does not have accessible units.
Does 97 Remmell Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 97 Remmell Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 97 Remmell Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 97 Remmell Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 97 Remmell Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Santa Rosa, CAVallejo, CANapa, CASan Rafael, CAPetaluma, CARohnert Park, CANovato, CA
Ukiah, CAGuerneville, CASt. Helena, CALarkfield-Wikiup, CAClearlake Riviera, CALakeport, CASebastopol, CA
Cloverdale, CACalistoga, CAWindsor, CACotati, CAHealdsburg, CAEl Verano, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University Maritime AcademyDominican University of California
Sonoma State University
Napa Valley College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity