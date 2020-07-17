7064 E. Ramona Way

Amenities

Great location! Clovis Unifies School District 5bed/3ba Plus two bonus rooms 3,016 soft 3car garages in a new subdivision 9 year old house for RENT or LEASE OPTION. Fences yard, high elevation front with stone texture to the custom entry iron security door, forward to the stunning elegant high ceiling and windows of Formal LR and DR, iron stairway design around the upstairs walkway for viewing...spa in master bathroom, titles backsplash art at sinks, counter, showers. Arch design is in each entry, 18” titles floor, wood floor, and hallway and bathroom titles floor. Extra sink in laundry room. Kitchen granite counter top and all stainless steel appliances. A bedroom and a bathroom downstairs. Garden and extra sitting area, low yards maintenance, mature palm, cherry blossom, evergreen, fruit trees... Breakfast nook, FR with fireplace. Whole house ceiling fans and neutral new paints throughout the house. Walking trail, church, school, park, market centers, freeways, golf course..ect.,.$2,500/moth Rent and $5,000 security deposit. Call Susan at 559-900-8309. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.