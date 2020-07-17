All apartments in Fresno
Last updated July 7 2020 at 3:00 PM

7064 E. Ramona Way

7064 East Ramona Way · (559) 900-8309
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7064 East Ramona Way, Fresno, CA 93737

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 3016 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
Great location! Clovis Unifies School District 5bed/3ba Plus two bonus rooms 3,016 soft 3car garages in a new subdivision 9 year old house for RENT or LEASE OPTION. Fences yard, high elevation front with stone texture to the custom entry iron security door, forward to the stunning elegant high ceiling and windows of Formal LR and DR, iron stairway design around the upstairs walkway for viewing...spa in master bathroom, titles backsplash art at sinks, counter, showers. Arch design is in each entry, 18” titles floor, wood floor, and hallway and bathroom titles floor. Extra sink in laundry room. Kitchen granite counter top and all stainless steel appliances. A bedroom and a bathroom downstairs. Garden and extra sitting area, low yards maintenance, mature palm, cherry blossom, evergreen, fruit trees... Breakfast nook, FR with fireplace. Whole house ceiling fans and neutral new paints throughout the house. Walking trail, church, school, park, market centers, freeways, golf course..ect.,.$2,500/moth Rent and $5,000 security deposit. Call Susan at 559-900-8309. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7064 E. Ramona Way have any available units?
7064 E. Ramona Way has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fresno, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fresno Rent Report.
What amenities does 7064 E. Ramona Way have?
Some of 7064 E. Ramona Way's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7064 E. Ramona Way currently offering any rent specials?
7064 E. Ramona Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7064 E. Ramona Way pet-friendly?
No, 7064 E. Ramona Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fresno.
Does 7064 E. Ramona Way offer parking?
Yes, 7064 E. Ramona Way offers parking.
Does 7064 E. Ramona Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7064 E. Ramona Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7064 E. Ramona Way have a pool?
No, 7064 E. Ramona Way does not have a pool.
Does 7064 E. Ramona Way have accessible units?
No, 7064 E. Ramona Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7064 E. Ramona Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7064 E. Ramona Way has units with dishwashers.
