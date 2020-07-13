Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator bathtub oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport courtyard 24hr gym parking playground pool on-site laundry clubhouse online portal

If you’re searching for an affordable, convenient, beautiful property in the heart of Fresno, California, look no further than San Tropez Apartments, your very own urban oasis. Located just minutes from River Park Shopping Center and California State University, Fresno, you’ll find plenty of fabulous dining, shopping, and entertainment options. But when you’re ready to wind down by relaxing poolside on the sun deck, you’ll feel as if you’ve escaped the hustle and bustle of city living. From our Fitness Center to our Tot Lot, there’s a little something for everyone.



Once you’ve explored the immaculately-landscaped and gated community of San Tropez, you won’t want to miss our one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes, complete with newer cabinets and granite counter tops. We can’t wait to welcome you home to our pet-friendly, quaint property at San Tropez.