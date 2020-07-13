All apartments in Fresno
San Tropez

5270 N San Pablo Ave · (559) 206-3499
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5270 N San Pablo Ave, Fresno, CA 93704

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from San Tropez.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
bathtub
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
courtyard
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
on-site laundry
clubhouse
online portal
If you’re searching for an affordable, convenient, beautiful property in the heart of Fresno, California, look no further than San Tropez Apartments, your very own urban oasis. Located just minutes from River Park Shopping Center and California State University, Fresno, you’ll find plenty of fabulous dining, shopping, and entertainment options. But when you’re ready to wind down by relaxing poolside on the sun deck, you’ll feel as if you’ve escaped the hustle and bustle of city living. From our Fitness Center to our Tot Lot, there’s a little something for everyone.

Once you’ve explored the immaculately-landscaped and gated community of San Tropez, you won’t want to miss our one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes, complete with newer cabinets and granite counter tops. We can’t wait to welcome you home to our pet-friendly, quaint property at San Tropez.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $49 Per Applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: Holding fee: $150
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
limit: 1
restrictions: Aggressive breed, 35 lbs
Parking Details: Carport, guest parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does San Tropez have any available units?
San Tropez doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fresno, CA.
How much is rent in Fresno, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fresno Rent Report.
What amenities does San Tropez have?
Some of San Tropez's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is San Tropez currently offering any rent specials?
San Tropez is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is San Tropez pet-friendly?
Yes, San Tropez is pet friendly.
Does San Tropez offer parking?
Yes, San Tropez offers parking.
Does San Tropez have units with washers and dryers?
No, San Tropez does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does San Tropez have a pool?
Yes, San Tropez has a pool.
Does San Tropez have accessible units?
No, San Tropez does not have accessible units.
Does San Tropez have units with dishwashers?
Yes, San Tropez has units with dishwashers.
