All apartments in Fresno
Find more places like 6146 W Bennington Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fresno, CA
/
6146 W Bennington Dr
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

6146 W Bennington Dr

6146 West Bennington Drive · (559) 244-6830
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fresno
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Luxury Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

6146 West Bennington Drive, Fresno, CA 93722
Sierra Sky Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 3 baths, $1750 · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
The home is a total of 2145 sq ft. 3 bedrooms and a huge loft and 3 full bathrooms, 2 car garage with driveway. Gated Community with swimming pool and green spaces. All rooms have ceiling fans, dual zone hvac (heat/air conditioning) system (upstairs and downstairs), tankless water heater, surround sound speakers, blinds and window curtains. Front yard maintenance is included. Close by highly rated schools and shopping. No Pets, washer/dryer/refrigerator not included.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5518572)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6146 W Bennington Dr have any available units?
6146 W Bennington Dr has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fresno, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fresno Rent Report.
What amenities does 6146 W Bennington Dr have?
Some of 6146 W Bennington Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6146 W Bennington Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6146 W Bennington Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6146 W Bennington Dr pet-friendly?
No, 6146 W Bennington Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fresno.
Does 6146 W Bennington Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6146 W Bennington Dr does offer parking.
Does 6146 W Bennington Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6146 W Bennington Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6146 W Bennington Dr have a pool?
Yes, 6146 W Bennington Dr has a pool.
Does 6146 W Bennington Dr have accessible units?
No, 6146 W Bennington Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6146 W Bennington Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6146 W Bennington Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 6146 W Bennington Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

University Plaza
5469 N Cedar Ave
Fresno, CA 93710
Dominion Heights
1164 E Perrin Ave
Fresno, CA 93720
Cascades
9375 N Saybrook Dr
Fresno, CA 93720
Arbor Place
5449 N 10th St
Fresno, CA 93710
Springs-Fresno
7511 N 1st St
Fresno, CA 93720
Ross Gardens
2533 N Marks Ave
Fresno, CA 93722
Phoenix Townhome Apartments
5355 N Valentine Ave
Fresno, CA 93711

Similar Pages

Fresno 2 BedroomsFresno Apartments with Balcony
Fresno Apartments with GarageFresno Apartments with Parking
Fresno Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Merced, CAHanford, CA
Visalia, CATulare, CA
Clovis, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fig Garden Loop

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-Fresno
Merced College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity