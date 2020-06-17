6146 W Bennington Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry garage pool air conditioning ceiling fan refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

The home is a total of 2145 sq ft. 3 bedrooms and a huge loft and 3 full bathrooms, 2 car garage with driveway. Gated Community with swimming pool and green spaces. All rooms have ceiling fans, dual zone hvac (heat/air conditioning) system (upstairs and downstairs), tankless water heater, surround sound speakers, blinds and window curtains. Front yard maintenance is included. Close by highly rated schools and shopping. No Pets, washer/dryer/refrigerator not included.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5518572)